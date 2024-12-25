News: Gus Poyet Appointed Head Coach of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors have appointed Gus Poyet as new head coach, the club announced on Tuesday 24th December.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC have made a decisive move in appointing a new head coach with former Brighton & Hove Albion and Sunderland manager Gus Poyet chosen to lead the team.

Jeonbuk see Poyet as a "leader shaped by global experience" and the move as one that "sets a new benchmark for leadership through communication and authenticity."

On December 24, Jeonbuk Hyundai Hyundai Motors announced the selection of Gus Poyet as the team’s ninth permanent head coach to lead the club into a new era.

With extensive experience in Europe as both a player and coach, Poyet is recognized for his ability to communicate effectively with top-tier players worldwide. Jeonbuk Hyundai identified him as the ideal candidate to propel the team forward.

With a distinguished playing and coaching career, Poyet played for prestigious clubs, including Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League. Transitioning to coaching, he gained experience as an assistant coach at Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Starting his managerial career with Brighton & Hove Albion (England – EFL Championship), he went on to manage clubs such as Sunderland (England – EPL), AEK Athens (Greece – Super League), Real Betis (Spain – La Liga), Bordeaux (France – Ligue 1), and the Greece national team (2022–2024).

Born in Uruguay, Poyet overcame language and cultural barriers during his playing days to become a standout athlete. His coaching journey, marked by challenges and growth, reflects his resilience and adaptability as a football leader.

Jeonbuk Hyundai believes Poyet's wealth of experience, including his triumphs and setbacks in the Premier League, will serve as a critical foundation for the club's resurgence. His authenticity, ability to communicate with players and inclusive management style are expected to foster a healthy team environment for Jeonbuk, composed of some of the K League’s finest players.

Poyet’s flexible tactical approach and keen insights have also raised expectations for the team’s future success. He will be joined by his long-time coaching team, including assistant coach Mauricio Taricco, who has worked with him for 15 years since their days at Brighton, fitness coach Panagiotis Voulgaris, and analysis coach Diego Poyet. The existing synergy within this team is anticipated to thrive in South Korea.

To address Poyet’s lack of experience in Korean football, Jeonbuk Hyundai has appointed domestic coaches Jung Jo-gook (formerly of Jeju United) and Hwang Hee-hoon (former KFA goalkeeper coach) to ensure smooth communication between the international and local coaching staff.

Lee Do-hyun, Jeonbuk’s general manager, remarked, “Choosing a head coach was not easy, as there were many outstanding candidates domestically and internationally. After much deliberation, we considered both the team’s current situation and long-term objectives. Poyet’s clear football vision and passion for the team left a strong impression, aligning with our club’s philosophy and vision.”

Poyet expressed his excitement, saying, “Coaching in Asia and the K League is a new challenge. I am determined to achieve success by working closely with the players and fans. I believe that communication and trust can surpass tactics and strategy in football. I will give my all to help Jeonbuk Hyundai reclaim its position as the best team in the K League.”

Poyet is set to arrive in South Korea this weekend to inspect the club facilities and hold an inaugural press conference. Preparations are underway for the team’s first official event of the 2025 season: a training camp in Thailand starting January 2.

Manager Profile

Gustavo Augusto Poyet Dominguez

Born: November 15, 1967 (57 years old)

Nationality: Uruguay-Spain

Playing Career

1988–1989: Grenoble (France)

1989–1990: River Plate Montevideo (Uruguay)

1990–1997: Zaragoza (Spain)

1997–2001: Chelsea (England)

2001–2004: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

Coaching Career

2006–2007: Leeds United (England – EFL Championship, Assistant Coach)

2007–2008: Tottenham Hotspur (England – EPL, Assistant Coach)

2009–2013: Brighton & Hove Albion (England – EFL Championship, Head Coach) EFL League One Champions ('10–'11)

2013–2015: Sunderland (England – EPL) EFL Cup Runners-up ('13–'14)

2015–2016: AEK Athens (Greece – Super League)

2016: Real Betis (Spain – La Liga)

2017: Shanghai Shenhua (China – Super League)

2018: Bordeaux (France – Ligue 1)

2022–2024: Greece National Team