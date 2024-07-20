Newman wins pole vault silver, Canadian men fourth in 4x100m relay at Diamond League

LONDON — Canada's Alysha Newman won silver in women's pole vault in Diamond League action on Saturday.

Newman, a 30-year-old from Delaware, Ont., cleared 4.75 metres, finishing behind Australia's Nina Kennedy (4.85).

On the track, Canada finished fourth in the men's 4x100-metre final.

The foursome of Eliezer Adjibi, Duan Asemota, Brendon Rodney and Jerome Blake ran the relay in 38.35 seconds.

Japan (38.07) placed first ahead of Australia (38.31) and a team from Great Britain (38.32).

In the men's 400 final, 19-year-old Christopher Morales Williams of Vaughan, Ont., was sixth in 44.90 seconds.

Track and field at the Paris Olympics begins Aug. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press