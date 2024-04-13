Newcastle vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Tottenham travel to Newcastle in the Premier League this lunchtime as both teams look to keep their quests for European qualification on track.

Spurs are now in the driving seat in the race for the top four, as much as Ange Postecoglou claims he does not care for constant analysis of it.

Sunday night’s win over Nottingham Forest keeps them ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference but, crucially, Spurs also boast a game in hand.

Fifth place may still be enough to qualify for the Champions League but Postecoglou will be keen to ensure his team are not relying on a co-efficient they can do little about.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been in good form since returning from the international break. While Eddie Howe’s side are not totally convincing, their win over Fulham on Saturday made it two victories from three as they look to make the Europa League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11am.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Newcastle vs Tottenham team news

Newcastle added Joe Willock to an injury list that already includes Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Tino Livramento and Kieran Trippier.

Sandro Tonali is suspended and Lewis Hall is a doubt.

Spurs did not have Richarlison available for the Forest game following a knee complaint and will also miss this game.

Fraser Forster, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon are all injured.

Richarlison missed the Forest game with a knee injury (AP)

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction

Newcastle are leaking goals left, right and centre and Spurs should have the tools to punish a makeshift backline.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 61

Draws: 34

Tottenham wins: 74

Newcastle vs Tottenham latest odds

Newcastle to win: 8/5

Draw: 11/5

Tottenham to win: 11/10

Odds via Bet365 and subject to change.