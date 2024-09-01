Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE!

The latest chapter of what of late has been a feast of thumpings between these two teams takes place today at St James’ Park. Since Eddie Howe was appointed, Newcastle have won this fixture 6-1 and 4-0 at home, and a 2-1 win away, while also losing 5-1 and 4-0, taking the tally to 24 goals in five games. More of the same today?

The hosts are boosted by the return, from an almost year-long suspension, of Sandro Tonali, who played an hour against Nottingham Forest in the midweek Carabao Cup clash, and could start again today, but have looked sluggish in their opening games of the Premier League season, despite beating Southampton and drawing with the Cherries.

Tottenham, meanwhile, should have knocked four past Leicester but ended up drawing 1-1 before taking their chances in a thumping of Everton. They are without Richarlison and Dominic Solanke this afternoon, so Heung-min Son will lead the line. Micky van de Ven is a doubt. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Dan Kilpatrick.

Newcastle vs Tottenham latest updates

Kick-off time: 1.30pm BST, St James' Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Newcastle XI: Tonali on the bench

Tottenham XI: No Solanke or Van de Ven

Score prediction: Spurs get revenge

Eddie Howe to Sky Sports

13:12 , Alex Young

"There is a temptation [for Tonali to start] as he is a top-quality player. I am always thinking about what the team needs, Sandro needs a period to build up his fitness. He is ready to play, but for how long that's a different question.

"We had two contrasting games against Tottenham last season. A new match today we start from zero and we have got to earn everything."

Alexander Isak likes this fixtures

13:03 , Alex Young

Alexander Isak is yet to open his account this season, but will fancy his chances today.

Last season he scored twice in a thumping home win over Tottenham and a year earlier he scored twice in a thumping home win over Tottenham.

Going for a three-peat today.

(REUTERS)

Dan Kilpatrick reports

12:51 , Alex Young

Micky van de Ven had his worst game in a Tottenham shirt in their last visit to St.James’ Park, when he was run ragged by Alexander Isak in a 4-0 defeat. But his absence is undoubtedly a blow to Spurs this afternoon, given his remarkable pace and ability to bring the ball out of defence.

Radu Dragusin, though, finished last season well and was impressive for Romania at the Euros.

Ange Postecoglou on team news

12:48 , Alex Young

"Van de Ven was close, he's trained this week, but he's not 100 per cent. Part of me was keen to give Radu a run out, particularly at this venue. It's nothing serious [for Van de Ven].

"Sarr gives us more running power in midfield, and energy."

"We're a threat going forward, for sure, they can change positions. Newcastle give you a challenge, they are very aggressive without the ball, so we need our creative players to get on the ball."

12:43 , Alex Young

Micky van de Ven was reportedly close to being fit for the game, but Ange Postecoglou was unwilling to risk the defender with Radu Dragusin available.

Expected to be back after the international break, along with Dominic Solanke and Richarlison.

Changes apiece

12:31 , Alex Young

It's one change for Newcastle as Harvey Barnes comes in for Jacob Murphy. Sandro Tonali is on the bench after serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

Tottenham make two changes as Radu Dragusin comes in for the injured Micky van de Ven and Pape Sarr replaces Brennan Johnson as Dejan Kulusevski moves onto the wing.

Dominic Solanke and Richarlison are both out through injury.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Team news in full

12:25 , Alex Young

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Targett, Osula, Hall, J.Murphy, Almiron, A.Murphy

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Son, Odobert

Subs: Forster, Spence, Davies, Devine, Gray, Bentancur, Bergvall, Johnson, Werner

Newcastle XI

12:17 , Alex Young

Here’s how the hosts look.

Tottenham XI

12:16 , Alex Young

Micky van de Ven is not in the squad.

Team news is in at St James’ Park! 🫡



🔢 @krakenfx pic.twitter.com/XwaZG3luvt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2024

12:11 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent.

12:08 , Alex Young

Sandro Tonali is in the building.

(Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

Eddie Howe: 'Past results count for nothing'

12:01 , Alex Young

As mentioned, recent games between today’s have produced goals - 16 in the last three - and have been decidedly one-sided with the Magpies winning 6-1 and 4-0 on Tyneside either side of a 4-1 defeat at Spurs.

Asked about his memories of those two home games, Howe said: "They were two great days for us. Last year, they were contrasting games against Tottenham. You had the away game that was really disappointing, and then the home game which was equally as good the other way.

"We've got to make sure that we get on top of the details and we have the same mindset that we did last season, where our commitment to what we were trying to do was excellent. We were really ruthless and efficient on the day with the chances that came.

"But of course, that counts for nothing in this one."

(Getty Images)

Eddie Howe admits players are struggling with fitness

11:54 , Alex Young

Eddie Howe has admitted some of his Newcastle players are yet to return to the "optimum" fitness levels they need to play his high-intensity brand of football.

The Magpies have rather laboured through the opening weeks of the new campaign, scrapping their way to a 1-0 home win over Southampton with 10 men before escaping from Bournemouth with a 1-1 draw and then progressing in the Carabao Cup by virtue of a penalty shoot-out at Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Several of Howe's biggest names have looked decidedly rusty, in part the result of a truncated pre-season during which the club, who had travelled to Australia at the end of last season, headed for Japan.

Asked about the intensity needed to play the high-pressing game, he said: "It's something you have to protect and work towards every single day because the players can't just turn up and perform that way in isolation, it's something we hone and work on continuously.

"It is related, of course, to our fitness. We have to be really, really super-fit to deliver that style of play for 90 minutes.

"That's something, I think, we're working towards. It's no secret that we've got a group of players that probably aren't at their absolute optimum fitness-wise. But very quickly, we've got to find our best physical levels to produce that style of play."

(Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou happy with summer of squad change

11:44 , Alex Young

Ange Postecoglou has declared himself happy with his current Tottenham squad and believes it has been a positive transfer window for the club.

Spurs had quiet deadline day after a summer where Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke have arrived.

"Unless something surprising jumps out at us in the last 11 hours or whatever it is, that's it for us," the Spurs boss said. "If nothing else happens, there's a couple probably moving out, I think it's been another positive window.

"You want to go into every window and come out the other side of it in a stronger sense and I certainly feel that. The players we've brought in are already making a short-term impact and even in the longer term, I think they're going to be really good contributors for us.

"I certainly think we've got a more well-rounded squad to deal with Europe, the extra games and whatever injuries we have. So yeah, I think it's been a real positive window. I'm very happy. We've done a hell of a lot of work in 12 months, three windows. No doubts the squad's changed.

"The demographic of the squad has changed, the suitability to the football I want to play, we're much better equipped for that. There's growth in the team, absolutely. We needed to do some fairly major work 12 months ago and since then we've gone a long way to getting the team to where we want to.

"There's still more work to be done. It was never going to happen quickly. I don't think it should happen quickly. When it does happen quickly, you're more fraught to getting it wrong. So I think we're in a good place."

(AFP via Getty Images)

Score prediction

11:38 , Alex Young

Newcastle have not looked at their best so far this season and Spurs have the attacking tools to hurt them.

Tottenham to win, 2-1.

Predicted lineups

11:30 , Alex Young

Predicted Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Krafth, Burn, Kelly; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Kuluseski, Son

Tottenham team news

11:22 , Alex Young

Tottenham will be without centre-forwards Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, while Micky van de Ven is a doubt.

Solanke remains sidelined with an ankle injury picked up in the 1-1 draw at Leicester on the opening weekend, while Richarlison pulled up in training with a muscle injury.

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is set to continue through the middle after scoring twice in last weekend's thrashing of the Toffees.

Van de Ven is a doubt after appearing to jar his knee against Everton. If ruled out, Radu Dragusin will come in.

Rodrigo Bentancur is available again after a concussion kept him out of last weekend's 4-0 win over Everton.

Postecoglou, though, faces a decision over whether to keep Dejan Kulusevski at No8, drop him to the bench or move him to the front three.

Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson are jostling for positions in attack, while Pape Matar Sarr or Bentancur could come into the midfield.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

11:13 , Alex Young

Newcastle are juggling a number of injuries.

Dan Burn and Emil Krafth will again likely make up a makeshift centre-back pairing with Fabian Schar suspended and both Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles long-term injury absentees.

Callum Wilson, Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are all out, but Sandro Tonali returned to the pitch for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest in midweek, after his months-long ban for gambling, and could start again today.

Otherwise, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon will again be relied upon to produce the goods up top.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

11:04 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 12.30pm BST ahead of a 1.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

10:58 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Tottenham at St James’ Park.

This fixture has recently promised goals, with thumpings for either team over the last few seasons.

Newcastle will have to improve to produce another goal-fest, having started the season slightly sluggishly. Spurs, meanwhile, are depleted in attack. More on that shortly.

Kick-off is at 1.30pm. Stick with us.