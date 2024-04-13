Newcastle vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE!

Spurs return to St James’ Park for the first time since their 6-1 thrashing last year in a much healthier place. For all of Ange Postecoglou’s insistence that he does not particularly care for constant analysis of the race for the Premier League’s top four, his team can take command of it later today.

They are level on points with Aston Villa but boast a game in hand on Unai Emery’s side, who face a difficult-looking trip to Arsenal on Sunday. Though fifth place may still be enough to guarantee Champions League football next season, Spurs will not be relying on a co-efficient they can do little about.

The hosts have lingering European hopes of their own, too. They sit a point behind West Ham in seventh with a game in hand and have been in good form since the international break, albeit they haven’t always convinced. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Newcastle vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST, St James' Park

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Newcastle team news: Willock the latest injury

Tottenham team news: Richarlison still ruled out

Prediction: Spurs to avenge last season's humbling

Newcastle vs Tottenham prediction

10:31 , Alex Young

Newcastle are leaking goals left, right and centre and Spurs should have the tools to punish a makeshift backline.

Tottenham to win, 3-1.

Tottenham team news

10:22 , Alex Young

Tottenham midfielder Ange Postecoglou faces big decisions in midfield.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr have tended to be Tottenham's first-choice two this season but Spurs improved after they were replaced at half-time by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur in last weekend's 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Sarr, who was substituted after 23 minutes with Spurs 5-0 down on their last visit to St. James' Park, adds energy to the side and may pick up now he is no longer fasting for Ramadan, while Postecoglou has tended to stick with Bissouma.

Story continues

The manager's other decision is in the front three where Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson are jostling for one place on the right. Johnson, though, has been in good form of late and seems likely to keep his place alongside Heung-min Son and Timo Werner.

Richarlison remains sidelined with a knee injury, while long-term absentees Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (ankle) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are still out.

(Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

10:15 , Alex Young

Joe Willock is set to miss today's due to an Achilles injury, manager Eddie Howe said on Friday.

Willock, who has already missed large parts of the season due to Achilles and hamstring injuries, limped off in the first half of Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage last week.

Newcastle will be hoping it is not a long-term injury for Willock, with Jamaal Lascelles, Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson among a lengthy list of players already sidelined.

Howe said the player closest to making a return from injury was defender Tino Livramento, adding: "He has not trained with the team but has been out on the grass.

"Lewis Hall has not trained at all this week, so he is a slight concern from last week.

"Other players are doing well in the background so I am hoping in the not-too-distant future we can get three or four back."

(Getty Images)

Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham

10:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage begins at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off at St James’ Parkfa.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Tottenham at St James’ Park.

Spurs can open up a three-point gap over Aston Villa with victory, firmly taking control of the race for fourth place in the process, and face a Newcastle side severely hampered by injuries.

Spurs will also have revenge on the mind having suffered a humiliating 6-1 loss at this ground 12 months ago, in which Newcastle were 5-0 up after 21 minutes.

The game kicks off at 12.30pm BST, stick with us.