Newcastle vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City are back in Premier League action at Newcastle on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola takes the champions to St James’ Park for the early kick-off and can move four points clear at the top before the chasing Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal get underway.

Still, City have been rocked by the news that key midfielder Rodri will be missing a prolonged period of action following the serious knee injury he sustained during the dramatic 2-2 draw with the Gunners on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, lost their unbeaten record this season with a 3-1 defeat at Fulham and are yet to wholly convince.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Man City is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST on Saturday 28 September, 2024.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Newcastle vs Man City team news

Newcastle will be without Callum Wilson for the game, while Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are long-term absentees. Lewis Miley won’t feature, while Howe could make changes after the loss at Fulham.

Rodri is out for City, along with Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb.

Rodri has suffered a ligament injury in his knee (REUTERS)

Newcastle vs Man City prediction

It’ll be fascinating to see how Guardiola replaces Rodri but given how underwhelming Newcastle have been, City should still have enough.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 73

Draws: 41

Man City wins: 78

Newcastle vs Man City latest odds

Newcastle to win: 4/7

Draw: 10/3

Man City to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.