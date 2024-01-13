Newcastle vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Newcastle host Manchester City in the today's biggest Premier League game.

After a difficult patch before the Club World Cup, Pep Guardiola’s side appear to be coming back into form.

Boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku for their win over Huddersfield, the champions have won their last two and could be travelling to St James’ Park at the right time.

Though Eddie Howe’s Magipes have built their success under his watch on their home form, they were beaten by Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day and have since lost to Liverpool, albeit confidence may have been restored during their win over Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Man City is scheduled for a 5.30pm BST kick-off time tonight, Saturday, January 13, 2024.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 5pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch the game on the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Newcastle vs Man City team news

Newcastle’s injury list remains lengthy. All of Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope will be unavailable. Not too many changes from their win over Sunderland are expected.

Guardiola, meanwhile, has again ruled out of making a long-awaited comeback. De Bruyne and Doku are back, although John Stones is still injured. Bernardo Silva, however, is expected to recover from illness.

Erling Haaland is back in training but a decision will need to be made on his fitness (AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle vs Man City prediction

It’s difficult to see City losing this given Newcastle’s recent run, even despite their success at St James’ under Howe.

Man City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle wins: 73

Draws: 41

Man City wins: 76

Newcastle vs Man City latest odds

Newcastle to win: 4/1

Draw: 10/3

Man City to win: 11/20

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.