Newcastle vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE!

The Premier League weekend kicks off at St James Park as underwhelming Newcastle host the reigning champions for a lunchtime kick-off. The Magpies may have three wins from five this season but have flattered to deceive during much of that run before losing their unbeaten run at Fulham last time out.

City, meanwhile, dropped points for the first time last time out, rescuing a late point against Arsenal, but have otherwise sweep aside all before them. Erling Haaland already have 10 goals to his name and will be licking his lips at the prospect of more this afternoon against a weak Newcastle defence.

The hosts are sweating over the fitness of star striker Alexander Isak, who faces a late fitness test after damaging a toe. City will be without both Rodri, for the season, and De Bruyne, for at least another week. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and you can follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Newcastle vs Man City latest updates

Kick-off time: 12.30pm BST, St James' Park

How to watch: TNT Sports

Newcastle team news: Isak a doubt

Man City team news: Who replaces Rodri?

Score prediction: Champions stroll to victory

Welcome

09:59 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Manchester City.

On paper this looks like a tough test for the champions - and could well still be without Rodri - but Newcastle have rarely impressed so far this season and City are brushing aside (almost) everyone.

Eddie Howe will have his team raring for this early kick-off as they look to beat City in the league for the first time in five years - that’s a run dating back 10 games.

Erling Haaland to add to his 10 goals scored? You wouldn’t bet against it. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST.