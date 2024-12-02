Newcastle vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Premier League leaders Liverpool face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

The Reds are coming off a fine week after recording 2-0 wins over Real Madrid and Manchester City at home in the space of four days, the latter of which put them nine points clear at the top of the table.

Back on the road but Arne Slot’s side have been near perfect on their travels so far this season, with the 2-2 draw at Arsenal the only away game they’ve failed to win across all competitions.

Meanwhile it’s been a stop-start season for the Magpies. They looked to be back on track with victories over the Gunners and Nottingham Forest, but a surprise loss at home to West Ham and a draw with Crystal Palace has halted their progress.

With the race for European qualification so tight at present, Newcastle can move into the top half of the table with a win coupled with results elsewhere going in their favour.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle United vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The match will take place at St James’ Park.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm GMT kick-off.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime website and app will offer subscribers a live stream.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10.40pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool team news

Alexander Isak is a major doubt for Newcastle after he was replaced after just 22 minutes against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Eddie Howe has stated it was a contact injury rather than a muscle pull for the striker, so the hope is the Swede makes a swift recovery.

Jamal Lascelles, Emil Kraft and Sven Botman remained sidelined with longer-term injuries.

Liverpool will be without Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas for the trip to Tyneside, but Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Federico Chiesa could all be available for selection.

Ibrahima Konate sustained an injury during Liverpool’s win over Real Madrid. (AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United vs Liverpool prediction

Newcastle have tended to raise their game against the so-called ‘bigger teams’ in the league having beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in addition to drawing with Man City at home.

However, Liverpool are on a roll at the moment and it’s difficult to look past them especially with Mohamed Salah in the form he’s in.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Newcastle United wins: 42

Draws: 40

Liverpool wins: 80

Newcastle United vs Liverpool match odds

Newcastle United to win: 11/4

Draw: 21/10

Liverpool to win: 4/6

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).