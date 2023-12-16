Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as Raul Jimenez sent off

(Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle’s absentee list continues to grow as Kieran Trippier misses today’s encounter against Fulham due to a suspension and Anthony Gordon is an injury doubt.

Having been knocked out of European competition during the week the Magpies will want a positive response at St. James’ Park this afternoon as their best chance of playing more Champions League football is to earn a top four spot.

The seventh place side welcome Fulham (10th) who have won their last two Premier League games 5-0, against Nottingham Forest and West Ham. Can they do the same today?

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Newcastle United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle host Fulham in the Premier League

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Andreas, Iwobi, Jimenez

22’ RED CARD! - Raul Jimenez sent off for foul play (NEW 0-0 FUL)

Newcastle United FC 0 - 0 Fulham FC

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:32

OFF THE BAR!!! SO CLOSE FOR GORDON!!! Newcastle are inches away from taking the lead as a deep cross finds its way to Gordon at the back post. He brings the ball down before lashing goalwards, but the winger's powerful effort comes off the underside of the bar, with Fulham eventually able to scramble clear.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:31

Fulham are winless in seven Premier League away games against Newcastle (three draws, four defeats) since a 1-0 win in May 2009 under Roy Hodgson. Down to 10 men, that winless streak looks unlikely to end here.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:29

As you would expect, Fulham are now looking to get bodies behind the ball and make themselves hard to break down. Their striker's daft challenge has really left them in the lurch here, and there may be some uncomfortable conversations in the dressing room after the game should the Cottagers go on to lose this match.

Story continues

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:26

Newcastle will really fancy their chances now of coming away with three points. They have been the better side so far, and their numerical advantage can surely only help matters.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:25

Jimenez receives the first booking of the game after a bizarre challenge on Longstaff. The ball was long gone by the time Jimenez clattered into Longstaff, with the striker's hip hitting the Newcastle man in the face. There will be a VAR check, however, to see whether Jimenez's challenge is worthy of a red card instead...

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:23

Red Card Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:21

Yellow Card Raúl Alonso Jiménez Rodríguez

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:20

Jimenez momentarily requires some treatment after being caught with a stray arm by Lascelles as the two battled for possession. The striker is okay to continue, however, which will be a big boost for Silva.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:19

Guimaraes spurns a decent opportunity as Gordon cuts the ball back to him on the edge of the box. The midfielder opts to shoot first time, but his effort flies high and wide of the target.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:18

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Fulham (four wins, two draws), winning the last three in a row.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:15

Substitution Fabian Lukas Schär Emil Henry Kristoffer Krafth

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:14

It looks like Howe will be forced into an early change here as Schar pulls up while dribbling out from the back. He grabs at his hamstring immediately, and the centre-back will surely have to make way.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:11

It's really poor from Gordon, who does not get enough height on his free-kick, which allows a Fulham defender to hook clear. Howe will be frustrated at how his side have wasted that great set-piece opportunity.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:10

Adarabioyo brings down Wilson near the corner of the Fulham penalty area, and Newcastle will have a free-kick in a very dangerous position. Who will be trusted to take it?

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:09

Newcastle breathe a sigh of relief as a swift Fulham move ends with Wilson cutting the ball back into the danger area. Fortunately for the hosts, Livramento is well-placed to get to the ball first and clear upfield.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:07

WIDE! Schar tries his luck with a free-kick from range, though his curling effort does not quite bend enough and arrows past the right post. Leno looked to have it covered anyway, but it is yet more encouragement for the hosts.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:04

Newcastle are looking to get on the front foot early on, with Fulham largely penned back so far. Howe will be desperate for an early goal as his team look to respond to their European disappointment.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:01

The visitors kick us off and we are under way in Newcastle!

Newcastle United vs Fulham

15:01

The two sets of players make their way onto the pitch at St James' Park ahead of this vital Premier League clash. Can Newcastle get back to winning ways? Or will Fulham continue their purple patch? We will find out shortly!

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:58

Marco Silva also goes with two alterations from his team's last outing, a 5-0 thumping of West Ham. Willian went off injured in that win and drops to the bench here, with Wilson the man to start in his place. Calvin Bassey misses out through illness, with Diop coming in for him. Jimenez starts up top having scored three times in Fulham's last two matches.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:58

Howe makes two changes from the side that started the defeat to Milan, with Burn fit enough to play from the off for the first time since early November. He comes in for the suspended Kieran Trippier, while Longstaff starts ahead of Miley in midfield. Botman returns on the bench having missed time through injury, while Alexander Isak is absent from the squad.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:50

SUBS: Fode Ballo-Toure, Rodrigo Muniz, Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Harrison Reed, Marek Rodak, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Willian.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:46

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Alex Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Harry Wilson; Raul Jimenez.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:46

SUBS: Lewis Hall, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:41

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Valentino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:37

Fulham, meanwhile, arrive at St James' Park very much in form, winning three of their last four, including the last two by a 5-0 scoreline. All three of those wins came at Craven Cottage, though, and the Londoners will be bidding to win for just the second time away from home in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:37

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Newcastle, who have lost their last three in a row in all competitions. The most recent of those was a 2-1 loss to Milan in midweek that saw their hopes of Champions League progression ended, and Eddie Howe will be hoping for a response from his players here to boost the Magpies' chances of European qualification come the end of the season.

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park.

Newcastle ve Fulham line-ups

14:12 , Mike Jones

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Gordon, Wilson

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Tosin, Robinson, Palhinha, Cairney, Wilson, Andreas, Iwobi, Jimenez

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Newcastle United vs Fulham

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.