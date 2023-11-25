Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE!

The Blues return to Premier League action this afternoon with a tricky looking trip up north. The international break came at a bad time for Mauricio Pochettino and his team after eight goals in two games against Tottenham and Manchester City saw them build momentum, and now face another team hoping to finish above them this season.

But Chelsea will face a Newcastle side far from full strength. Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Matt Targett are all out, but there is more positive news as Alexander Isak leads the line for the hosts. Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are all available too, to ease the situation somewhat for Eddie Howe.

Things are looking far better for Chelsea, who can close the gap on Newcastle to just a point with a win today, but Christopher Nkunku continues to be sidelined as the wait for his debut goes on. Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill both have to settle for places on the bench. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at St James' Park.

14:19 , Matt Verri

Mykhailo Mudryk's struggles at Chelsea have been blamed on the club's transfer strategy under Todd Boehly and managerial failures amid suggestions he should leave the club.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing of Mudryk last January in a deal worth a staggering £88million and the fans' delight soon turned to months of frustrations as the young winger struggled for form and minutes under first Graham Potter and then interim manager Frank Lampard.

Mudryk has two goals under new manager Mauricio Pochettino this season, including against Arsenal, but his output continues to be far more impressive for Ukraine, where he has two goals and two assists in seven games.

Shakhtar Donetsk fitness coach Carlo Nicolini believes Mudryk's struggles in England are down to the "team of individuals" Chelsea have created with their £1 billion transfer spend since the Boehly-Clearlake takeover.

“Mudryk needed to take one more step there, then the war happened," Nicolini told Play TV. "He went to Chelsea, which is not a team, individuals struggle [there].

"In the national team you can see the real Mudryk, he can do even more."

Nizaar Kinsella at St. James' Park

14:13 , Matt Verri

Thiago Silva becomes the oldest ever outfield player to play for Chelsea, aged 39 and 64 days.

His ongoing career remains an unbelievable achievement, still very much able to play at the highest level.

He is truly O Monstro, living up to his much deserved nickname.

Newcastle strengthened

14:09 , Matt Verri

Three changes for Newcastle - the big news is that Alexander Isak is back to lead the line for the hosts.

That's a big boost for Eddie Howe, after the striker's issues with a groin injury, while Bruno Guimaraes returns from suspension and Tino Livramento is in at left-back.

Lewis Hall is unable to face his parent club.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

14:05 , Matt Verri

Moises Caicedo is deemed not fit enough to start given he only arrived back from Ecuador yesterday.

Lesley Ugochukwu gets a rare Premier League start in his place. Benoit Badiashile makes his first Premier League start since May.

Chelsea team news

14:02 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella, Ugochukwu, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Disasi, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Caicedo, Colwill, Petrovic, Maatsen, Matos.

Newcastle team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Pope; Livramento, Lascelles, Schar, Trippier; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Gillespie, Karius, Dummett, Ritchie, Diallo, Murphy, Ndiweni, Parkinson

Stand by...

13:54 , Matt Verri

Team news coming up very shortly from St. James' Park.

Both managers have plenty of injury issues to contend with - all will be revealed in the next five minutes or so.

Chelsea set Lukaku asking price

13:47 , Matt Verri

Chelsea hope to finally offload Romelu Lukaku next summer, with Roma keen to make his loan move permanent.

Lukaku is in sensational form, having scored nine times in 14 games in Italy this season and hit four goals for Belgium against Azerbaijan last weekend.

Despite that form, Chelsea remain keen to sell Lukaku as they consider a move to sign another striker either in January or next summer.

Chelsea have set a £37million price tag for the 30-year-old striker, which Roma are willing to pay if he continues his good form.

Stage is set!

13:40 , Matt Verri

Perfect afternoon for it at St. James' Park...

Inside story of Hall move

13:33 , Matt Verri

Watching from the stands at St James’ Park this afternoon, Lewis Hall will reflect on his whirlwind summer move from Chelsea to Newcastle.

The 19-year-old had been at Chelsea since he was eight and went from signing a new long-term contract to joining Newcastle just two weeks later.

Hall has initially moved on loan, meaning he is ineligible when Chelsea face Newcastle in the Premier League, but the deal is set to become permanent for £28million next summer.

The move was met with anger from large sections of Chelsea fans, who were unhappy at losing the club’s academy player of the season to a rival.

Click here for the full story!

Pochettino bans himself

13:26 , Alex Young

Mauricio Pochettino imposed a club punishment on himself for incurring the wrath of referees - as the Chelsea boss criticised new rules that targets managers' bad behaviour.

The Argentine will not be allowed in the dugout at Newcastle on Saturday, having stormed onto the pitch to confront referee Anthony Taylor in the 4-4 draw at home to Manchester City.

Pochettino punished striker Nicolas Jackson after his one-game ban for five yellow cards was largely earned for arguing with officials, and now the manager has dished out a reprimand to himself.

"[Jackson] had to run [for his punishment]," Pochettino revealed on Friday. "And I am going to pay for a dinner because I got suspended and I cannot run, so I prefer to pay."

Read more here!

Pochettino on momentum

13:17 , Alex Young

Chelsea had come into form prior to the international break with five wins from eight in all competitions, a run which saw them score 19 times having previously netted only seven in their first seven under Pochettino.

The manager is hopeful that the pause will not have disrupted his side's rhythm.

"The break came at a bad time," he said. "It came in a moment we were building a way to play, results were on our side.

"But I believe we can keep momentum even after two weeks with no competition."

Pochettino also revealed that the squad has held group discussions about why performances and results have been better this season against the stronger teams.

"It's part of the process," he said. "We're a young team, we started to work four months ago. We need to be more mature, more patient. We cannot get frustrated so soon when things don't work.

"Expectation creates nervousness when you play a team with less quality than you. You take rushed decisions, get frustrated. You want to do the job of your team-mate."

Head to head

13:09 , Alex Young

Newcastle wins: 55

Draws: 40

Chelsea wins: 78

Score prediction

13:01 , Alex Young

With Newcastle dealing with so many injuries, Chelsea should surely have enough even if St James’ is a difficult place to go.

Chelsea to win 2-1.

Chelsea team news

12:53 , Alex Young

While Chelsea are not without injury problems of their own, things appear to be improving.

Both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are working their way back up to full fitness, though will not be available this weekend, while Levi Colwill and Malo Gusto are expected to be available.

Longer-term absentees Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana remain out, despite the latter returning to running on grass this week following major knee surgery in the summer.

Newcastle team news

12:42 , Alex Young

Newcastle have been dealing with an injury crisis of late. Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Javier Manquillo and Elliot Anderson are all on the treatment table.

Sandro Tonali, meanwhile, is banned for breaching betting rules and Lewis Hall is not eligible to play against his parent club.

Sean Longstaff is a doubt but Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron are all expected to feature. Bruno Guimaraes is free from suspension and Eddie Howe is upbeat over Alexander Isak's fitness.

How to watch in the UK

12:36 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm GMT on Saturday.

Welcome

12:32 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Newcastle and Chelsea.

A month ago, pundits would be predicting a comfortable home win. Not now though.

Chelsea have found their scoring touch and Newcastle are in an injury crisis. It should be a cracker.

Kick-off is at 3pm.