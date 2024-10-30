Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newcastle vs Chelsea LIVE!

Chelsea are aiming to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at St James’ Park tonight as they face a quick reunion with Newcastle in round four. These two sides only met in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, when Cole Palmer played an instrumental role in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for the resurgent Blues at Stamford Bridge that saw them temporarily move into the top four.

That result meant Enzo Maresca’s side bounced back quickly from a narrow loss at Liverpool, while for out-of-sorts Newcastle it was their fifth top-flight game in a row without winning as their ongoing struggles in front of goal were laid bare once again despite Alexander Isak’s return to fitness. Eddie Howe will be hoping to turn the tables this evening on Tyneside, having already seen off both Nottingham Forest and AFC Wimbledon in this season’s competition.

Their opponents, meanwhile, demolished League Two side Barrow at Stamford Bridge in the third round and are hoping to go on to reach back-to-back Carabao Cup finals after last season’s agonising Wembley defeat by Liverpool under Mauricio Pochettino. Follow Newcastle vs Chelsea live below!

Newcastle vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off: 7.45pm GMT | St James' Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Newcastle team news: Howe facing Gordon decision

Chelsea team news: Maresca to ring changes

Score prediction

The hosts check in

18:29

Newcastle have arrived, and here is one of their very best

Last time out

18:22 , Dom Smith

Chelsea prevailed 2-1 in a tight game at Stamford Bridge when these two sides met in the Premier League on Sunday. You can recap all the action here with our match report!

(Getty Images)

Early team news

17:58 , Dom Smith

Anthony Gordon was ruled out of the weekend game with a groin injury and is a doubt for this game too. Eddie Howe will also be without Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and long-term absentees Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Chelsea are in rude health and Enzo Maresca should resort to his 'B' team with his cup game, meaning the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Benoit Badiashile should all get the nod to start.

Jadon Sancho could also start, having remained on the bench for both of the Blues’ last two games.

Newcastle vs Chelsea latest odds

17:49 , Dom Smith

Newcastle to win: 6/4

Chelsea to win: 13/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:38 , Dom Smith

Newcastle wins: 56

Draws: 40

Chelsea FC wins: 81

How to watch Newcastle vs Chelsea

17:28 , Dom Smith

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports+.Coverage starts at 7.40pm GMT ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Welcome

17:16 , Dom Smith

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

It is the second time these two sides have met in three four days, and the winner can look forward to the last eight of the competition.

Will it be five-time champions Chelsea, or will it be the hosts Newcastle, who have never won the competition?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm. Stick with us.