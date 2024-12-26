Newcastle vs Aston Villa – Predicted lineup and team news

Newcastle take on Aston Villa in a hugely exciting Boxing Day sparring match at St James’ Park.

The two teams have upset the status quo to secure Champions League qualification over the last two seasons and each are targeting the top four again.

Eddie Howe’s side are in fine form after reeling off successive 4-0 wins in the Premier League, alongside progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Alexander Isak hit a hat-trick at Ipswich last time out and only Erling Haaland (26) and Cole Palmer (25) have scored more Premier League goals in 2024 than the Swede (23).

Just five points separate Newcastle from the top four and a win will move them above sixth-placed Aston Villa in the table. Villa are again right in the mix for Champions League football and arrive in the North East buoyed by beating Manchester City last weekend.

Newcastle team news

Joelinton is available after suspension but the Brazilian remains a doubt due to a facial injury. The midfielder required stitches for the issue sustained against Brentford earlier this month and could again miss out.

Nick Pope and Callum Wilson remain out, while none of Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth or Sven Botman are ready to return. The latter is edging closer, however, after featuring for the u-21 side as he recovers from nine months out with an ACL injury.

Joe Willock is expected to be fit despite picking up a knock last weekend.

Newcastle predicted lineup

Newcastle predicted XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

When is Newcastle vs Aston Villa?

Newcastle host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Thursday 26th December 2024. Kick-off at St James’ Park is 15:00 GMT.

What TV channel is Newcastle vs Aston Villa?

The fixture will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

