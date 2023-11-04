Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Newcastle vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal face one of their toughests tests of the season as they travel to take on Newcastle this evening. The Gunners are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, beating Manchester City and drawing with the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea, but this is a major examination of their title credentials.

The Gunners did come away from St. James' Park last season with all three points and can take confidence from that, though the manner of their midweek defeat to West Ham in the Carabao Cup will be concerning. Mikel Arteta will hope that the expected return of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Declan Rice to the starting lineup will bring a return to winning ways.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only sides to beat Newcastle at St. James' Park in the League in 2023, and Eddie Howe's side have already turned over PSG and City on home soil this season. They come into this clash on a real high, having hammered Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Newcastle vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 5.30pm GMT, St James' Park

How to watch: Sky Sports

Newcastle team news: Targett adds to injury woes

Arsenal team news: Saka and Rice set to return

Standard Sport prediction

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal

15:10 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today's game will be broadcast in the UK live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT ahead of a 5:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground!

Good afternoon!

15:04 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Newcastle vs Arsenal!

Big clash between two sides who have made strong starts to the season, and it promises to be a serious test of the Gunners' Premier League title credentials.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5.30pm GMT. Stay with us!