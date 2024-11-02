Newcastle vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Gunners seek win at St. James’ Park

Newcastle United play host to Arsenal in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off hoping to build some momentum from their midweek Carabao Cup win over Chelsea and propel themselves up the table.

Eddie Howe’s side have not won in five league games and slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Chelsea despite impressing at Stamford Bridge last time out. The Magpies went on the defeat the Blues in a repeat league cup fixture on Wednesday and such an immediate response will hopefully kick start their season believes Howe.

For Arsenal, they took two points off Liverpool in a 2-2 last weekend in what was a crucial result for their title chances. Five points behind leaders Man City they cannot afford to slip up further and will need to secure all three away at St. James’ Park today. Mikel Arteta has a few injuries to navigate but his youngsters got a run out in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and defeated Preston 3-0 proving they are ready to fill in if required.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Friday 1 November 2024 17:19 , Karl Matchett

Both were victorious in the Carabao Cup in midweek but it’s a big league game for both for different reasons today.