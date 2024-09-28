Newcastle v Manchester City LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Alexander Isak ruled out with injury

Newcastle are taking on the champions at St James’ Park today (Getty Images)

Manchester City travel to Newcastle in the first game of the weekend in the Premier League, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side face the Magpies in their first league match without Rodri, with the Spanish midfielder set to be ruled out for the season after picking up an ACL injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal last week.

Eddie Howe’s team come into the game off the back of a hugely disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham last week, and will look to spring a surprise on a City side that may still be adapting to the loss of their midfield anchor.

Recent matches between these two sides have thrown up entertaining contests, including last season’s 3-2 win for City in this fixture, and Newcastle will need to drastically improve if they are to take any points today. Follow all the latest score updates from the Premier League below.

Man City visit Newcastle in weekend’s Premier League opener | Kick-off at 12.30pm live on TNT Sports

Newcastle looking to recover from disappointing 3-1 loss at Fulham last week

League-leading City chasing win in first match since Rodri’s ACL injury

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Tonali, Gordon, Barnes.

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan; Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

11:28 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola also makes three changes, with one forced on him after that injury to Rodri. The Spaniard is replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

Both Jeremy Doku and Savio drop out of the attack, with Bernardo Silva moving to right-wing and Jack Grealish coming in on the left. Rico Lewis also comes into midfield.

11:23 , Chris Wilson

Eddie Howe has made three changes to the Newcastle side that lost 3-1 to Fulham last week.

In defence, Lewis Hall replaces Lloyd Kelly at left-back. Alexander Isak drops out of the squad due to injury, and Sandro Tonali comes in to midfield. Joe Willock is replaced by Jacob Murphy too.

11:17 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy, Tonali, Gordon, Barnes.

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Osula, Livramento, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Murphy

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Lewis, Kovacic, Gundogan, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Doku, Savinho, Nunes, Foden, McAtee

11:08 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a recap of the early team news – the line-ups will come out at around 11.15am.

Newcastle have no new injury concerns from the loss to Fulham last week, and with their Carabao Cup match against Wimbledon being postponed due to rain, the Magpies missed picking up any injuries in that competition too.

For City, the big injury news is that Rodri has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal.

In addition, Pep Guardiola will be without Nathan Ake until after the October international break, while Kevin de Bruyne remains a doubt.

11:00 , Chris Wilson

Despite the injury to Rodri, Newcalte’s mixed form gives City an advantage before the game even starts. City should have the quality to get yet another away win, but expect the Magpies to raise their performance level to make it a close encounter.

Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City.

10:55 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Murphy; Gordon, Isak, Barnes.

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan; Savio, Haaland, Foden.

10:50 , Chris Wilson

For City, the big injury news is that Rodri could be ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury against Arsenal.

In addition, Pep Guardiola will be without Nathan Ake until after the October international break, while Kevin de Bruyne remains a doubt.

It remains to be seen how Guardiola will set up without Rodri, with Mateo Kovacic used against Arsenal when the Spaniard came off last week.

10:40 , Chris Wilson

Newcastle have no new injury concerns from the loss to Fulham last week, and with their Carabao Cup match against Wimbledon being postponed due to rain, the Magpies missed picking up any injuries in that competition too.

Eddie Howe will of course pick the strongest side possible against City, though he may be struggling to figure out exactly which players that side consists of after unconvincing displays against Fulham and Wolves.

Lloyd Kelly and Joe Willock were both replaced at half-time in the Magpies’ loss last week, so Lewis Hall and Jacob Murphy could expect to start in their places. Alternatively, Sandro Tonali could come in to make his first league start since the end of his betting ban.

The front line of Barnes, Isak and Gordon seem to have cemented their places in the starting line-up, as have Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield.

10:30 , Chris Wilson

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday, 28 September, at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with the build-up starting from 11am. Subscribers can also watch online or via the discovery+ app.

You can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here , for only £30.99 per month.

10:15 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City travel to Newcastle in the opening match of the weekend in the Premier League on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm at St. James’ Park.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the match leading the league table by one point over recent rivals Liverpool, though this fixture marks their first without Rodri, after the Spanish midfielder suffered a potentially season-ending injury in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle come into their sixth game of the new league season off the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to Fulham last week, though the Magpies still sit sixth in the league, and just three points behind leaders City.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side would send some moderate shockwaves through the league, but they’ll have to be far better than they were last week if they want to take any points off the champions.

10:01 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the weekend’s early kick-off between Newcastle United and Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side top the Premier League table as they travel north to face the Magpies, having beaten Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek after last weekend’s home draw to Arsenal.

This will be the Cityzens’ first league match without Rodri, after the Spaniard injured his knee in the match against Arsenal, so it remains to be seen how Guardiola will set up in midfield against Eddie Howe’s talented, yet occasionally haphazard, Newcastle side.