Newcastle v Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

(Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Manchester City return to Premier League action this evening after FA Cup success last weekend as they look to achieve their aims in the league.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them. This gives them the perfect opportunity to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

Follow all the action with our live blog below and get the latest Newcastle vs Manchester City odds and tips here.

Newcastle v Man City - live updates

Newcastle host Manchester City in the Premier League with kick-off at 5.30pm GMT, live on TNT Sports

Man City are aiming to put pressure on league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Aston Villa

Newcastle need to reignite their top-four push after a disastrous month

Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gavardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez

Newcastle United FC - Manchester City FC

Newcastle v Man City team news

16:35 , Luke Baker

Here are the teams for today’s clash

Your City squad today! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Alvarez



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Susoho, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/0ctFF70uc9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 13, 2024

Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

16:26 , Luke Baker

Story continues

Newcastle United and Manchester City will duel it out at St. James’ Park in their Premier League clash tonight (5.30pm, TNT Sports 1).

The Magpies were able to breathe a huge sigh of relief when ending their run of three straight defeats in all competitions last time out, defeating rivals Sunderland 3-0 in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Newcastle must now turn their attention back to the Premier League, where their form has resulted in a tumble down the standings. The visit of the reigning champions will not be welcomed by a side still trying to rediscover their rhythm, while coping with a long injury list.

City have won their last five and will be entering the game full of confidence after easing past Huddersfield in their FA Cup third-round tie.

Football betting sites have installed City as favourites for the game, while the hosts can be backed at 9/2 to emerge with the three points.

Here are our tips and predictions for the latest iteration of Newcastle vs Manchester City.

Newcastle vs Man City predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Early Man City team news

16:19 , Luke Baker

Manchester City, by contrast, were boosted by the returns of Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku in the FA Cup, but Erling Haaland could miss the rest of January with his foot injury not healing as hoped.

De Bruyne is a candidate to start after an impressive cameo against Huddersfield; John Stones remains absent.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri; Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez

Early Newcastle team news

16:14 , Luke Baker

Newcastle’s injury issues show few signs of relenting, with Joelinton the latest worry after the Brazilian suffered a quad tendon problem against Sunderland. The midfielder is set to miss the next six weeks; Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Nick Pope are among those also currently absent, though the two forwards could be back by the end of the month.

Predicted Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City and how can I watch it?

16:09 , Luke Baker

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City?

Newcastle vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 13 January at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1 via the Discovery + app with coverage starting at 4.45 pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Is Newcastle v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

16:09 , Luke Baker

After convincing cup wins last weekend, Newcastle and Manchester City return to Premier League action.

Eddie Howe’s hosts have lost their last three league games to slip away from the top-four race amid a difficult run of injuries and need a positive result to avoid a further tumble.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are in better form and have a game in hand on the sides above them, and will recognise an opportunity to put the pressure on league leaders Liverpool and fellow front-runners Aston Villa.

Aston Villa face a tough trip to Everton on Sunday while Jurgen Klopp’s side do not play until next weekend in this split round of fixtures

Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Newcastle v Manchester City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

Newcastle v Man City

16:07 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Newcastle v Man City from St James’ Park. It promises to be a fascinating clash with both teams having plenty to play for.

Stick with us for full live coverage