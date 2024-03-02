Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League updates

Isak scores early for Newcastle, 1-0

Gordon doubles hosts’ lead, 2-0

Newcastle United FC 2 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

15:50

Despite the need to pull two goals back, O’Neil doesn’t have many options to call upon from his bench - with the injury to Hwang severely limiting his attacking choices. 20-year old Chirewa could provide a pacey option on the wing in place of Bellegarde, while a change at wing-back and the introduction of Hugo Bueno could help the visitors get higher up the pitch as legs tire in the second half. Newcastle will be looking to keep play in front of them and preserve the win and clean sheet, with the experience of Lascelles and the counter-attacking prowess of Almiron likely to be called upon by Howe after the restart.

15:50

A wet and windy first half at St. James’ Park comes to a close with Newcastle ahead by two goals to nil, thanks to opportunistic finishes from Isak and Gordon 19 minutes apart. Wolves started the match with intent, with Sarabia and Neto looking to pull the strings for the visitors but the resolute pairing of Schar and Botman were able to keep everything in front of them and ward off the early pressure. Despite seeing much less possession in the first period (43 per cent), Howe’s team were extremely clinical with their chances, with two counter-attacks leading to close-range finishes for Isak and Gordon that gave Sa absolutely no chance. Despite looking impressive on the ball, the visitors were unable to test Dubravka in the opening 45 minutes, with their few half-chances flying either wide or high of the crossbar.

15:50

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 2-0 WOLVES.

15:50

Neto looks to be limping significantly after an aerial duel with Schar, in which the defender unwittingly ran his studs down the leg of the winger. It’s a painful one, but down two goals, his coach will be hoping he’ll be able to continue.

15:48

The fourth official indicates three minutes will be added to the end of the half for stoppages.

15:45

Semedo gets the better of Gordon this time, squeezing himself between the player and the ball before winning a free-kick right beside his own corner-flag.

15:44

Neto looks to cut inside and dispatch a shot but the Newcastle defence is well aware of the forward’s intentions, with both Burn and Botman combining to close down the space before forcing an errant pass across the pitch for Doyle, which is intercepted by Murphy.

15:42

The ball is popped over the top of the defence for Neto, who steps towards the byline before chipping the ball across the face of goal to the far post for Bellegarde. The forward gets in behind Burn and makes contact with his header but he sends it up and over the crossbar before an offside call in the build-up gives Newcastle a chance to clear their lines.

15:38

The 17 previous Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Wolves have seen both sides score 16 times, with the only clean sheet in this fixture in the competition coming via the Magpies’ 1-0 win in April 2022.

15:37

Trippier and Gordon work a short-corner routine that gets Murphy into a pocket of space 30 yards from goal but the winger’s strike from distance flies harmlessly over Sa’s crossbar.

15:35

Goal Anthony Michael Gordon

15:34

Dawson plays a risky pass through the middle of the pitch from inside his own penalty area but Neto is upended by Willock, giving Wolves a chance to regroup at a position higher up the field.

15:32

Murphy cuts inside from the left and curls a tame shot towards goal that’s easily caught by Sa.

15:30

Neto plays a corner short to Sarabia, whose delivery towards the penalty spot from a deep position on the right wing is easily beaten away by Longstaff.

15:30

Toti launches a pass deep into Newcastle’s half for Neto but the diminutive forward is always less likely to win an aerial duel against the imposing Burn, who wins the battle and puts it out of play to give the rest of his team time to retreat.

15:27

Bellegarde’s foul on Guimaraes gives Newcastle a free-kick in a dangerous, central position 25 yards from goal. Trippier is tasked with taking the set-piece but he sends his strike directly into the wall, which does its job and puts the ball for a throw.

15:24

JUST OVER! Sarabia’s inswinging corner finds the head of Dawson, who prods the ball on to Bellegarde. Knowing nothing of the delivery, the forward gets a touch to the flick-on, doing just enough to put it into Mario Lemina’s path. Rising higher than his marker, the midfielder makes great contact with the ball but puts his chance just high of the crossbar!

15:22

Gordon takes up a position wide on the left flank, giving Burn space to run into through the middle of the park. The winger picks out his team-mate with an incisive pass, allowing the full-back to take a touch to set himself before dragging his shot well wide of the far post from 20 yards out.

15:22

It’s the first time in over three matches that Wolves find themselves behind in a Premier League fixture - since a 2-0 loss to Brentford on February 2. O’Neil’s side will have to show determination and character to pull themselves back level away from home - without the injured Hwang - who has 10 goals this year.

15:18

Neto scampers to the byline and looks to pick Bellegarde out with a centring pass towards the penalty spot but Botman is there to whack the ball back into Wolves’ half.

15:16

NEWCASTLE TAKE THE LEAD! 1-0! It’s a slightly fortuitous goal but the home supporters won’t care - with Isak giving Newcastle an early advantage! Gordon gets forward on a counter-attack after a long period of possession for Wolves, slipping the ball through for Guimaraes on the overlapping run. The midfielder hits his shot from close range which is deflected by Dawson, right into the path of Isak, who nods it home!

15:16

Semedo drives to the byline and chips a cross in towards the far post but Bellegarde is beaten in the air by Trippier, who temporarily clears the danger.

15:13

Ait Nouri spots the run of Bellegarde off the shoulder of Trippier and looks to play his team-mate in behind the opposition defence but the striker is unable to hold his run, failing to control the initial pass and prompting the referee to blow his whistle for offside.

15:11

Gordon looks for a one-two pass with Isak on the edge of the 18-yard box but the striker’s return isn’t as accurate as it needed to be, with Toti able to step forward and put it out for a throw-in.

15:10

The skies have opened up above St. James’ Park, with sheets of rain steadily flowing down onto the pitch. The goalkeepers will have to be assured in their handling of the ball in the conditions, while the slippery surface could lead to a more chaotic game for the outfield players.

15:09

Sarabia receives the ball on the turn just outside the penalty area before stepping past Schar and dispatching a left-footed shot that takes a deflection on its way behind for a corner.

15:07

Neto goes on a brilliantly incisive run through the heart of Newcastle’s midfield, drawing as many as three defenders towards him as he breaks into the penalty area. With only Dubravka to beat, the forward is unable to get the ball out from underneath his feet, allowing Schar to put in a last-ditch sliding challenge that wins possession back for the hosts.

15:04

Gordon cuts inside from the left after receiving a pass from Willock and teases a cross to the far post for Murphy, who is beaten in the air by a leaping Ait Nouri.

15:03

Newcastle get the match underway from the kick-off!

14:49

Wolves make two changes to the side that beat Sheffield United 1-0 on Sunday, as Doyle replaces the uninvolved Joao Gomes in midfield, and Bellegarde gets his eighth start of the campaign at striker, with Hwang Hee-Chan not featuring due to a hamstring injury.

14:49

Newcastle make four alterations to the XI that lost 4-1 to Arsenal seven days ago. Dubravka has returned to fitness and replaces Karius between the posts, while Burn is preferred to Livramento at right-back. Miley is given a rest as Willock takes over in central midfield and on the right wing, Murphy is picked ahead of Almiron.

14:49

WOLVES SUBS: Santiago Bueno, Boubacar Toure, Hugo Bueno, Tawanda Chirewa, Daniel Bentley, Nathan Fraser, Matt Doherty, Noha Lemina, Wesley Okoduwa.

14:49

WOLVES XI (3-4-2-1): Jose Sa; Maximilian Kilman, Craig Dawson, Toti Gomes; Nelson Semedo, Mario Lemina, Tommy Doyle, Rayan Ait Nouri; Pablo Sarabia, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde; Pedro Neto.

14:49

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson, Valentino Livramento, Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth.

14:49

NEWCASTLE XI (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy.

14:49

With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!

14:33

In-form Wolves look to extend their winning run in the league to three-consecutive games, beating both Tottenham and Sheffield United on back-to-back weekends. Ninth in the table - a point behind Brighton in seventh - Gary O’Neil’s team are sixth in the form table since the turn of the year with only the current top three as well as Manchester United and Aston Villa amassing more points in that period.

14:33

Winless in their last two Premier League fixtures, Newcastle United welcome Wolves to St. James’ Park in search of their first home victory of 2024. Buoyed by their midweek penalty shoot-out victory over Blackburn in the FA Cup, Eddie Howe’s side can jump their opponents today with a victory and could finish the weekend as high as seventh if other results around the league go their way.

14:33

Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Newcastle United and Wolves!

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…