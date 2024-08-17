Newcastle vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Joelinton strikes after Schar red card

Fabian Schar was sent off against Southampton (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Newcastle United face Southampton today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent.

Newcastle start off their campaign after an injury-plagued 2023-24 season where they competed in all competitions. But this season they have not qualified for European football and can be firmly focused on their Premier League fortunes.

The Magpies have been linked to the likes of Marc Guehi, and reportedly have put in offers for the Crystal Palace defender, but there have not been any new arrivals of note on Tyneside.

Southampton have returned to the top flight at the first time of asking having been in the Championship last season and face a daunting task with a trip to St James’ Park.

Follow all the live action in the blog below.

Newcastle United vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League updates

Newcastle United FC 1 - 0 Southampton FC

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:42

Substitution Jan Kacper Bednarek Samuel Christian Osaze Amo-Ameyaw

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:42

Substitution Kyle Leonardus Walker-Peters Carlos Jonás Alcaraz Durán

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:41

Walker-Peters' shot is blocked by the Newcastle defence, but the ball falls for Downes who tees it for Armstrong to fire a shot which goes behind for a corner after taking a slight deflection. That was close for Southampton!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:39

Into the final 15 minutes of this match we go, and it's still all to play for here as Southampton look to salvage a point against Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:36

Another yellow card is flashed at St. James' Park -- this time for Burn for a foul on Dibling.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:35

Yellow Card Taylor Jay Harwood-Bellis

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:33

Substitution Benjamin Anthony Brereton Díaz Cameron Desmond Archer

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:33

Substitution Joseph Oluwaseyi Temitope Ayodele-Aribo Tyler-Jay Robert Dibling

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:31

Substitution Lewis Kieran Hall Lloyd Casius Kelly

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:31

Substitution Anthony Michael Gordon Harvey Lewis Barnes

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:31

Newcastle win another free-kick and this time it is Gordon who takes it. But the Newcastle man's delivery has a bit too much power on it and floats behind for a goal kick.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:30

Walker-Peters has been one of the attacking outlets for Southampton in the second half and the left-back drives forward and tries to play in a cross which is deflected and falls into the grateful hands of Newcastle custodian Pope.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:28

Newcastle win a free-kick in the Southampton half and Guimaraes fires it into the box, trying to find Krafth. But the Saints defence can clear and launch an attack of their own.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:26

It's a sustained spell of possession for the Saints, ending with them winning a corner kick after Aribo's shot from the edge of the box is deflected behind!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:26

Armstrong scored 24 goals for Southampton in the Championship last season to sit second among the top goalscorers in the second division. Can he emerge as the man of the moment for the Saints and find the all-important goal for his side here?

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:22

Southampton are pushing Newcastle deep into their own half, but the Magpies backline are holding strong and not letting the visitors have too much luck in the attacking third.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:19

Newcastle have only seen under 20% of the ball in the first 10 minutes of this eventful second half.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:18

Newcastle have an opportunity to relieve themselves of some pressure as Guimaraes delivers a free-kick which is cleared, only towards the edge of the box where it is met by a shot from Hall that goes well wide of the target.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:17

ANOTHER CHANCE! It's a strong start to the second half for the Saints against 10-man Newcastle as Brereton finds Armstrong at the edge of the box and the striker has another pop at the goal. Pope has to make a diving save to tip Armstrong's shot over the goal!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:14

OFF THE LINE! Southampton striker Armstrong thought he had scored against his former club there, but Newcastle defender Hall is there to clear his shot, from an Aribo cross, off the goalline!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:12

Interestingly, Isak recorded just six touches for Newcastle in the first half, but it was his ball that proved crucial in Joelinton's opener for the hosts!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:10

Smallbone's knee catches Newcastle captain Guimaraes on the head and the play is immediately stopped by the referee. The midfielder is, fortunately, well and good to continue.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:08

We are back underway for what promises to be an exciting second half at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:07

Substitution Yukinari Sugawara Samuel Ikechukwu Edozie

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:04

Newcastle have a 1-0 lead at the interval in their Premier League opener despite only recording an xG of 0.25, compared to Southampton's 0.39. They were on the defensive through the first period, only seeing 27.5% of possession and registering only three shots against the newcomers. Southampton, meanwhile, had 72.5% of the ball and accounted for four shots in the first 45 minutes, but paid the price for a poor pass from their goalkeeper McCarthy. Newcastle have a 58% likelihood of winning the game at the half-time break, while the live win probability for Southampton stands at 16.2%. Can the Saints make the numerical advantage count in the second half?

Newcastle United vs Southampton

16:00

It has been a dramatic first half at St. James’ Park and Newcastle lead Southampton 1-0 and it’s fair to say, it came against the run of play. The Premier League newcomers had looked the more threatening of the sides from the start and were fully on the front foot after Schar saw the red card for a tussle with Brereton around the half-hour mark. But Saints goalkeeper McCarthy gave away possession cheaply to Isak as the half was coming to a close and it proved costly as the striker squared it for Joelinton to score at the stroke of half time. Can the 10-man Newcastle hold on for the win or will the visitors find a way back in the second half?

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:54

Joelinton's header from a corner hits Downes and the Newcastle players appeal for a penalty which is turned down by the referee.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:53

HALF- TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:50

We have three minutes added on at the end of this dramatic first half!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:50

Yellow Card Jack Stephens

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:48

Assist Alexander Isak

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:47

Goal Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:47

Southampton are ending the half strongly as Aribon wins them a corner kick. Smallbone plays it into the near post and the Newcastle defence finally clear their lines after some difficulties.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:45

CLOSE! Sugawara does well to beat his marker and plays a deep cross into the box. Brereton arrives at the far post and gets his head to the delivery, but fails to hit the target.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:42

Smallbone stands over the free-kick, but he takes it short to Aribo whose through ball into the box goes harmlessly out for a goal kick! That is a missed opportunity for the visitors to put some pressure on the Newcastle defence.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:40

Newcastle's Burn brings down Aribo just outside the box and Southampton have a free-kick in a very promising position here!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:39

Brereton is the player who is booed the most as he tries to initiate a Southampton attack. The Saints are definitely on the ascend here as Newcastle are yet to recover from the red card.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:36

St. James' Park is filled with whistles and jeers as the crowd here makes their disapproval of that red card to their defender Schar very loud and clear!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:31

Substitution Jacob Kai Murphy Emil Henry Kristoffer Krafth

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:30

Red Card Fabian Lukas Schär

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:29

Yellow Card Benjamin Anthony Brereton Díaz

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:29

Newcastle marksman Isak has scored 13 Premier League goals so far in 2024, including 11 in his last 12 appearances. Will he be the man to break the deadlock for the Magpies at St. James’ Park today?

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:28

A Newcastle free-kick is delivered into the box by captain Guimaraes. The ball falls to Schar who strikes from inside the box, but his effort is deflected behind for a corner kick.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:26

Armstrong gets the ball with the back to the goal and finding himself with some space, the Southampton striker turns and tries his luck from distance. However, his shot whistles over the Newcastle goal!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:25

Martin's Southampton were the side that enjoyed the highest average possession (66.1%) in the Championship last season. And their display so far is anything to go by, they look very much capable of holding on their own in the Premier League.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:22

Aribo leads the counterattack for Southampton as he drives forward with the ball before feeding Brereton on the left. The debutant tries to find Armstrong in the middle, but Hall is there to make a crucial interception for Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:19

Just a reminder that Newcastle scored in all 19 of their Premier League home games last season. It is not an easy job to keep them quiet at St. James' Park but Southampton are doing a solid job so far in their Premier League opener!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:18

Southampton have really taken the game to the home side in the early exchanges and have enjoyed 61% possession so far -- something for Howe to ponder!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:15

Now, Newcastle have a corner kick at the other end, but Gordon's delivery is too close to McCarthy and the Southampton goalkeeper collects it comfortably.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:14

GOAL DISALLOWED! Southampton have the ball in the back of the net as Stephens turns in a shot from Smallbone. But the assistant referee has the flag up for offside straight away and rightly so!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:12

Newcastle wins a free-kick after Gordon is fouled wide on the left. Hall delivers the set-piece into the box, but Southampton clear their lines!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:10

Yellow Card Lewis Kieran Hall

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:09

Southampton have their first spell of major possession and Sugawara, making his debut, plays in a cross from the right which is headed back away from danger by the Newcastle defence.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:07

Newcastle goalkeeper Pope is given little time on the ball as he is pressed quickly by Saints striker Armstrong and almost concedes a corner kick!

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:05

Newcastle are quick to take control of the game in the early stages and Livramento looks lively down the right wing and plays in a cross which is dealt with by the Southampton defence.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

15:03

KICK OFF! Referee Craig Pawson blows his whistle and we are up and running in this Premier League contest.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:58

Both sets of players are welcomed onto the field by an electric crowd at St. James’ Park as we are now moments away from the kick-off.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:53

38-year-old Martin gives Japan full-back Sugawara and Chile winger Brereton their Southampton debuts, but there is no place yet for Adam Lallana in the matchday squad. Armstrong, who was the Saints’ top scorer last season with 24 goals, features in the attack while new signings Taylor, Wood and Archer are also among the substitutes available for the Premier League newcomers today.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:53

Big news for Howe's Newcastle is that goalkeeper Pope is set for his first Premier League start at St. James' Park since dislocating his shoulder back in December. The Magpies, still recovering from an injury crisis, have captain Guimaraes in the midfield and Isak leading the line while Schar recovers from a knock picked up during their final pre-season game to start. Summer signings Osula and Kelly, meanwhile, feature on the bench.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:48

SOUTHAMPTON SUBS: Joe Lumley, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Cameron Archer, Charlie Taylor, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:48

SOUTHAMPTON (3-4-3): Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek; Kyle Walker-Peters, Flynn Downes, Will Smallbone, Yukinari Sugawara; Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong, Joe Aribo.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:43

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Martin Dubravka, Kieran Trippier, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Emil Krafth, William Osula, Miguel Almiron, Lloyd Kelly, Joe Willock.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:43

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Nick Pope; Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:43

Southampton returned to the Premier League at the expense of Leeds United who they beat 1-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley in May. After wins against Bordeaux, Montpellier and Millwall earlier in the pre-season, the Saints have been held to back-to-back draws by Lazio and Getafe in the build-up to the new season. After helping the club earn an immediate promotion back to the top flight, Southampton manager Russell Martin now has the difficult job of keeping them there.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:38

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle missed out on continental football after finishing in seventh position last season – eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa – but will set their sights firmly on returning to Europe with a strong campaign this time around. The Magpies posted victories against Girona and Brest in their final pre-season friendlies since a defeat to Yokohama F. Marinos during their tour of Japan. It was Newcastle who registered a 3-1 win when these sides met last in the league.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

14:33

Hello and welcome to this live text commentary as Newcastle United and Southampton kick off their 2024-25 Premier League campaign at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Southampton

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…