Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Justin Kluivert fires Bournemouth into an early lead (Getty Images)

Newcastle could climb into third in the Premier League as they welcome Bournemouth to Tyneside bidding to continue their strong recent run.

Nine consecutive wins in all competitions has matched Newcastle’s club record and with Alexander Isak in fluent scoring form, Eddie Howe will have full confidence that his side can continue to climb the table. Victory here would take them above Nottingham Forest and just two points behind Arsenal, who play later on Saturday.

But Bournemouth, Howe’s former club, have also enjoyed their action of late, with nine games unbeaten a show of the solidity that Andoni Iraola has instilled in his squad. They came within seconds of beating Chelsea in their midweek action only for Reece James to strike in stoppage time, but the manner of the performance at Stamford Bridge will give them confidence after a long trip north for another tricky away fixture.

Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash in our live blog below:

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth (Kluivert, 6 min)

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth (Bruno Guimaraes, 25 min)

Newcastle United FC 1 - 2 AFC Bournemouth

GOAL! Newcastle 1-2 Bournemouth (Justin Kluivert, 44 minutes)

13:15

It’s two for Justin Kluivert and two for Bournemouth!

Bruno Guimaraes is dispossessed in midfield and forward come the visitors as Dango Outtara feeds Kluivert. A sharp shot across Martin Dubravka finds the corner.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:50

Tonali fouls Kluivert on the edge of the box. The Dutchman has been a constant menace along with his two goals this afternoon.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:48

Direct wing play by Gordon sees him take on Zabaryni and deliver a cross but it's cleared out by Huijsen, positioned perfectly in the centre of the penalty area. Newcastle seem to be settling into the half now.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:46

First decent bit of play from the home side in this half sees Murphy win a corner off Kerkez but Christie glances a header away and Bournemouth eventually allieviate any danger.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:46

Christie wrestles the ball off Hall and bares down on goal but his shot is deflected away for a corner. Kluivert's delivery is headed out emphatically by Joelinton and Newcastle can clear. They've been rather open at the back during the start of this second half.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:43

Schar's first contribution of the match sees him make a horrendous pass straight into the path of Brooks but Dubravka easily saves the Welshman's curling shot from 18-yards out.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:40

Bournemouth get us under way for the second half here!

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:39

Substitution Sven Adriaan Botman Fabian Lukas Schär

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:30

Newcastle are trailing at half-time for the first time since a 2-0 loss at home to West Ham in November. Can they fight back and win their 10th successive match in all competitions? The second half is coming up soon.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:29

Bournemouth are 2-1 up away to Newcastle after a breathless first half at St James' Park. The Cherries made a strong start to the match and made their dominance count with a goal from Kluivert after fabulous work down the left from Semenyo. The Magpies grew into the match despite the early setback and equalised from a corner with their first effort on target through Guimaraes. Bournemouth continued to look dangerous despite being pegged back and were rewarded as Kluivert scored again after Guimaraes was dispossessed deep inside Newcastle's half. Iraola's men have generated an xG of 1.26 to Newcastle's 0.38 and look good value for thier lead.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:25

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE 1-2 BOURNEMOUTH

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:25

The last action of the first half sees Kepa push out Tonali's volleyed effort after Bournemouth initially deal with the set piece.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:23

A few meaty challenges from both sides eventually leads to Joelinton and Kluivert squaring up to each other. It has been a rather spiky first half with the referee happy to let the play go.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:23

Yellow Card Justin Dean Kluivert

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:22

Yellow Card Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:22

Yellow Card Tyler Shaan Adams

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:19

Bournemouth go on the counterattack once more with Kluivert finding Brooks but he takes too long on the ball and Hall eventually deflects his shot away.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:19

We will have four minutes of added time for this first half.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:15

Goal Justin Dean Kluivert

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:15

Bournemouth continue to committ bodies forward on the break but the move breaks down after an overhit cross by Brooks.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:13

Newcastle go on the attack, with Guimaraes finding Gordon just inside the box, with his left-footed deflected shot flying just past Kepa's near post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:11

The Cherries continue to create opportunities, with Cook's cross down the right being met by Ouattara but he gets too much on it and it goes over the bar.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:10

A half-chance for the home side sees Joelinton's deflected shot go right into the path of Kepa. The tempo of the match has decreased slightly since the ferocious begnning.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:07

Bournemouth have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games kicking off at 12.30 on a Saturday, including all four such games away from home in this run. They’ve kept a clean sheet in each of their three victories, but conceded at least twice in each of their eight defeats.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:05

The Cherries continue to probe with Kluivert picking out Christie in the box but his finish is a poor one and he misses the target. The Scot believes his effort was deflected and protests to the referee but it's given as a goal kick to Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:04

Bournemouth continue to keep possession, leading to Kluivert whipping in a cross which troubles Dubravaka but flies over him and past his far post.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:03

Cook is found in acres of space down the right, he finds Ouattara but Burn does well to narrow the angle and block the eventual shot. Excellent defending from the Newcastle defender.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:01

Some Bournemouth pressure deep in Newcastle's half is lost after Joelinton wins a foul on the edge of the penalty area. The Cherries still look dangerous going forward despite that setback.

GOAL! Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth (Bruno Guimaraes, 25)

12:59

Fabulous header by the midfielder at a corner, and Newcastle are level!

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

13:00

Guimaraes now has one goal and two assists in his last three Premier League matches. The Brazilian continues to show his importance to this high-flying Newcastle side.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:58

Christie concedes a corner after blocking Livramento's cross. It's half-dealt with by Kluivert but another corner is awarded.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:56

Assist Lewis Kieran Hall

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:55

Another worry for Bournemouth as Semenyo goes down and receives treatment for the knock earlier. Iraola will hope he can shake it off and continue, considering their injury worries elsewhere.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:54

Newcastle's first opportunity of the match sees Guimaraes tee up Joelinton to curl a first time effort at goal on the edge of the penalty area but it goes way over the crossbar. The Magpies are starting to get going now.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:53

A big challenge from Burn on Ouattara livens up the crowd. The defender wins the goal kick and gestures to the supporters.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:51

Murphy's cross is deflected off Kerkez and back on to him, giving Bournemouth the goal kick. They've not offered much of an attacking threat so far but seem to be settling into the game now.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:50

Howe has been in charge of all 13 Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Bournemouth – he’s won just two of these 13 games and is yet to beat his former side as Magpies manager.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:48

The resulting free kick is whipped in by Gordon but headed out by Ouattara. The away side look to break quickly but Livramento steers Newcastle out of danger as the last man and begins an attack.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:46

Adams is penalised for a crunching challenge on Guimaraes. The American is adamant he won the ball but gets a stern telling off from the referee.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:45

The early press from the Cherries is disrupting Newcastle's flow in possession and not allowing them to move up the pitch quickly enough. The likes of Gordon and Isak have barely been on the ball so far.

GOAL! Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth (Kluivert, 6 min)

12:43 , Lawrence Ostlere

A slick move by Bournemouth and Justin Kluivert arrives in the box to sweep the ball into the far corner. Lovely move!

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:43

Bournemouth have won seven, drawn one and lost just one of their league matches this season after taking the lead. Newcastle must be wary.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:41

Semenyo makes another brilliant run down the left, beating Livramento for pace before Tonali concedes the corner. The Bournemouth forward seems to have picked up a knock in the process but looks fine to continue. Nothing comes from the corner.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:39

Four of the last five Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Bournemouth have ended level, with the Cherries winning the other 2-0 in November 2023.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:37

Assist Antoine Serlom Semenyo

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:37

EARLY CHANCES! Bournemouth win the ball up the pitch with Brooks whipping in a ball for Ouattara who draws a good save from Dubravka before Semenyo blazes over the rebound from close range.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:35

Tonali makes a crucial intervention early on to stop a threatening Brooks run inside the penalty area. An encouraging start from the away side.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:33

Isak and Newcastle get us under way!

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:31

The players are out on the pitch and kick off is just moments away!

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

Bournemouth are massively struggling with injuries, with James Hill the latest casualty after coming off against Chelsea. He joins the likes of Evanilson, Enes Unal, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra and Marcos Sensei who are out. Adam Scott also misses out, meaning Cook fills in at right back. Kepa was ineligble to start against his parent club Chelsea during the week but returns to the side in the place of Travers.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

Howe selects the exact same side that defeated Wolves three days earlier, with Schar returning to the bench after suffering from an illness. The Magpies remain without Callum Wilson and Jamal Lascelles through injury, with Harvey Barnes now joining them on the treatment table after picking up a muscle problem against Bromley in the FA Cup last week. Almiron makes the bench despite speculation linking him to a move away.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Daniel Jebbison, Mark Travers, Zain Silcott-Duberry, Daniel Adu-Adjei, Matai Akimboni, Callan McKenna, Ben Winterburn, Max Kinsey, Remy Rees-Dottin

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Lewis Cook, Illia Zabarnyi, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Tyler Adams; David Brooks, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Dango Ouattara

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, William Osula, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Miguel Almiron, Lloyd Kelly, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Lewis Miley

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

NEWCASTLE XI (4-3-3-): Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

Bournemouth extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches in all competitions with a 2-2 draw away to Chelsea, though were minutes away from their first victory at Stamford Bridge since 2019 until Reece James scored a late free kick. Despite Andoni Iraola’s side missing the opportunity to move to within two points of their opponents today, they are still just four points behind and remain in contention for a European berth this season. They sit eighth in the table and have scored two goals in each of their last five away matches, however they are winless in their last four visits to Newcastle, with their previous win coming in November 2017 when Howe was manager.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

Newcastle will aim for a club-record 10 consecutive wins across all competitions if they manage to beat Bournemouth this lunchtime. Their incredible run of form continued in midweek with a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves with Alexander Isak again on the scoresheet with a brace. He became just the fourth player in the division’s history to score in eight successive matches. They sit in fourth place, five points behind Arsenal in second and nine points off league leaders Liverpool who have a game in hand. Despite their blistering form, they have never kept a Premier League clean sheet at home to Bournemouth in six attempts and head coach Eddie Howe will be wary of the threat of the away side.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

12:00

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League match between Newcastle and Bournemouth at St James' Park.

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth

10:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…