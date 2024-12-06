Newcastle United looking to sell £39m winger in order to raise funds

Newcastle United looking to sell £39m winger in order to raise funds

Newcastle United had a quiet summer transfer window due to the financial problems at the club.

They were more concerned about selling players in the summer in order to comply with PSR and balance their books.

The likes of Elliott Anderson and Yankubah Minteh were sold in order to fall in line with the Premier League rules.

The Magpies wanted a new right-winger and a new centre-back but they failed to strengthen both those positions and that is why they are struggling to perform this season.

Eddie Howe has used Anthony Gordon, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes on the right-wing since he has no faith in Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy.

However, none of those players have been able to cement their place in the side on the right-wing which means that the club will be in the market to sign a new player.

According to iNews, the Toon Army are ready to allow Barnes to leave the club in order to make way for a new right-winger.

Harvey Barnes could be sold by Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Since joining the club from Leicester City in a £39m move, Barnes has been inconsistent with his performances.

The winger is a much better option to come from the bench rather than as a starter which makes it easier for the club to sell him and raise funds for a new signing.

Harvey Barnes will remain on the bench at Newcastle United

It is difficult for Barnes to make a place for himself in the starting line up at St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s first choice left-winger is Gordon and it is not going to be easy to beat him for a place in the line up.

The club has still not put Barnes for sale but he is the likeliest option to be sold if they want to sign a new wide player.