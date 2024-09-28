Newcastle United and Aston Villa keen on La Liga playmaker that has accumulated 13 assists in 2024

Alex Baena has been one of La Liga’s best players in the last 12 months, of that there is no doubt. Last season, he topped the assist charts with 14, and already in this campaign, he has managed to amass another four, including two in Villarreal’s midweek victory at Espanyol.

Most LaLiga assists since 2023/24: 18 — Alex Baena

17

16

15

14

13 — Alex Baena just from January

12 — Iago Aspas

11 — Raphinha, Nico Williams pic.twitter.com/Me55WNVkaI — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) September 26, 2024

Baena has been sensation for the Yellow Submarine, and it is no surprise that he is attracting transfer interest. Aston Villa were keen on signing him during the summer, and although nothing ended up materialising, they are still keeping tabs on him, as revealed by CaughtOffside.

Newcastle United are also keen on Baena, and both clubs are more than capable of paying his €60m release clause, which would likely be Villarreal’s asking price. A deal could be sought as early as January, especially if he continues showing the form that has made him one of La Liga’s best since the start of last season.