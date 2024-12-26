Newcastle Set to Rival Juventus, Tottenham for €35M-Rated PSG Outcast to Boost Defense

Milan Škriniar has found himself relegated to a backup role at Paris Saint-Germain, as manager Luis Enrique prefers Willian Pacho and Marquinhos as his starting center-backs. This shift has fueled speculation that the experienced defender could leave the club in the coming weeks.

Despite being linked to several teams over the summer, Škriniar decided to stay at PSG. However, a move seems increasingly likely with the January transfer window on the horizon. A return to Serie A, where he thrived with Inter Milan, is emerging as a strong option.

In November, Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato reported that Škriniar had reached a verbal agreement with Juventus, and negotiations between PSG and the Italian side over a transfer fee are ongoing. Yet, nothing else on this front has emerged.

According to a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Škriniar and are considered a strong contender to sign him.

Is another Premier League club keen on Milan Škriniar?

Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways

CaughtOffside reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Škriniar is set to be made available in the January transfer window for €35 million. Moreover, the report confirmed that there are two Premier League clubs in the race for the veteran.

Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schär’s futures at Newcastle remain uncertain, as the Magpies are still considering Milan Škriniar as a financially viable option for the January transfer window, per CaughtOffside.

The report also mentions that Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in Škriniar. Spurs view him as valuable defensive support for both Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

However, where Ange Postecoglou may face difficulty in negotiations is that he sees Škriniar more as a rotation option rather than a first-choice defender.