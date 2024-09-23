Newcastle on Alert as PSG Set Sights on Star Player Under Contract Until 2028, Report Says

Paris Saint-Germain will need to decide this 2024-25 season whether to proceed with Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani as their strikers. Nonetheless, the capital club are already looking at other suitors.

Last week, the Parisians’ ability to finish off their scoring chances reared its head, especially in the 1-0 win over Girona FC. PSG opted not to pursue a No. 9 this past summer, opting to give confidence to Kolo Muani and Ramos.

Nonetheless, Ramos is out of action with an ankle injury for around three months, so Kolo Muani is taking on all the goal-scoring responsibilities from the striker role.

If neither player convinces the club leaders, then PSG could consider another striker. Fichajes reports that Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is reportedly on the Ligue 1 giants’ radar.

The Magpies are looking to let go of him anytime soon; they’ve already begun discussing extending his contract beyond 2028. PSG will be keeping a close eye on Isak, who is currently delivering impressive performances with Newcastle.

Isak joined the Premier League side in 2022 and has made 73 appearances while scoring 36 goals and registering six assists.