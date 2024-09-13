Newcastle aiming for ‘top gear’ as Eddie Howe calls for more consistency

After an unbeaten start to the season, Eddie Howe wants his team to bring more consistency and hit ‘top gear' (Action Images via Reuters)

Newcastle United have started the season in fine form. They are unbeaten across their first three matches with wins against Southampton and Tottenham and a draw against Bournemouth.

After missing out on European football last term, manager Eddie Howe will be hoping to keep this momentum going when the Magpies face Wolves in the Premier League this Sunday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, Howe explained that he wants more consistency from his team leading into a run of tricky away games but that he is pleased by Newcastle’s start despite his players not yet hitting ‘top gear’.

“Really pleased with the start we have made,” said Howe. “Performance wise, we haven’t hit top gear. We have done well in different passages of each game but not consistently throughout the 90 minutes.

“That’s what we’re looking to do, what we are going to have to do because we are going into a spell where we are playing away from home now, some difficult games.”

The Newcastle boss also provided some updates on potential injuries in his squad including an insight into Joe Willock’s recovery and on midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who was substituted at half-time when playing for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier.

Howe added: “We hope Bruno [Guimaraes] is ok. Joe [Willock] is improving - he has been training with the group this week, albeit not full training. Positive signs for him.

“Callum [Wilson] is a little bit behind where we want him to be. We envisaged he might be training for the games coming up, but he is not there yet. Emil [Krafth] has been nursing a problem, we have seen him in training, he’s joined in the last couple of days so we are hoping he will be fine.”

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes was subbed off at half-time in Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay with a knock (AP)

A bonus for the North East outfit is the return of Sandro Tonali who is back in the team having served a 10-month ban for gambling offences. The Italian midfielder impressed with his limited game time before the international break but joined up with his national side and played two full matches in wins against France and Israel in the Nations League.

”I think those games will have done him the world of good - he’s performed well and has been part of a winning team as well,” said Howe. “So great for Sandro. I’m sure he’s in a really good place. It’s the first few weeks back and we’re delighted he’s available.”