Newcastle’s £115M-Rated Star’s Transfer Stance Revealed Amid PSG, Arsenal Interest

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has made it clear that Randal Kolo Muani does not fit the profile of striker he is seeking. However, a recent report has revealed that there is one forward who the Spanish coach highly rates.

Fichajes recently reported that Enrique sees Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak as a key option for his project, praising the Swedish striker’s pace, technical ability, and finishing as a perfect fit for the offensive system he aims to implement at PSG.

CaughtOffside has reported that both Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Isak, but neither club is willing to meet Newcastle’s £115 million asking price for the 24-year-old.

Isak has enjoyed a strong 2024-25 season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions. Despite the interest, Newcastle is determined to retain their star forward.

What’s the latest on Alexander Isak?

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Isak is content to remain at Newcastle United during the January transfer window despite attracting interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. Both clubs are reportedly keen on securing the Swedish striker’s signature, but a mid-season departure appears unlikely.

The report also notes that Isak, who previously shone at Real Sociedad, has no plans to push for a move this winter. Newcastle United, under Eddie Howe, are equally resolute, with no intention of offloading key players like Isak or Bruno Guimarães in January.

That said, the Magpies are reportedly mindful of the long-term challenge. Should they fail to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season, retaining talents like Isak and Guimarães could prove significantly more difficult in the summer.