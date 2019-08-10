Rangers president on Kreider: 'I totally expect him to be in camp'

The New York Rangers expect Chris Kreider to show up for training camp. (Getty Images)

Although Chris Kreider’s long-term future with the New York Rangers seems to be up in the air, team President John Davidson believes the career Blueshirt will be present when training camp opens up.

“I totally expect him to be in camp,” the hockey executive said to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “It's hard to make promises. Things change, but Chris is a valued member of the New York Rangers and I look forward to him having a great camp and a great run with us. He's got one year left, and that should be a whole lot of importance to him to come in and have a great camp and a great year, and we'll just see where it all goes.”

Recent additions to the team’s offence with Artemi Panarin and Kaapo Kaako, along with the re-upping of Pavel Buchnevich have made the upcoming unrestricted free agent somewhat expendable for the squad.

Rosen also noted that neither Davidson or General Manager Jeff Gorton ruled out the possibility of trading Kreider.

“We'll deal with that,” Gorton said with regards to trade speculation. “We'll continue to talk to Chris and see what's next for him, but we'll start with training camp, get him going on the right path. Hopefully he's helping us win games, and then we'll figure it out.”

The 28-year-old winger recorded 28 goals and 52 points for New York last season, and has one year remaining on his four-year, $18.5-million contract.

