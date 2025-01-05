Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game: How to watch, kickoff time and more

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday, here's how to watch. (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Several division titles are still on the line as we head into the final week of the NFL season, including the NFC South's top seed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons have both been in a close race for the No. 1 position, but official division title will be determined this Sunday. The Bucs will host NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints (who have already been eliminated from playoff contention) in a game that will air on Fox at 1 p.m. ET; Tom Brady will be on the call as he watches his former team attempt to clinch the division, along with Kevin Burkhardt and Erin Andrews.

Here’s what to know about today's Saints vs. Buccaneers game, and you can also keep an eye on live game-day updates here.

How to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game:

Date: January 5, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and more

What channel is the Saints vs. Buccaneers game on?

The Saints play the Buccaneers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

How to watch the Saints vs. Buccaneers game:

The Saints vs. Bucs game on Fox can be streamed on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV.

(DirecTV) Watch the NFL on DirecTV DirecTV Choice DirecTV Stream's Choice tier (currently $105.98/month with fees) gets you access to all the usual football suspects: NFL Network, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox. Plus the Choice tier will get you CBSSN, FS1, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and plenty of local RSNs. The best part is, currently you can try all this out for free. So if you're interested in trying out a live TV streaming service for football season, but aren't ready to commit, we recommend starting with DirecTV Stream. You'll also get unlimited Cloud DVR storage included in whatever DirecTV package you choose. Try free at DirecTV

Watch NFL games on Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and some RSNs Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Try free at Fubo

(YouTube) Watch ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS, Fox, and add-on Sunday Ticket YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket is available exclusively on YouTube TV and offers football fans the chance to watch every major game that's airing out of their local markets. NFL Sunday ticket is available with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over four months (that's $168/mo). You can also purchase a subscription without being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Try free at YouTube

2024 NFL season complete Week 18 schedule:

All times Eastern

Saturday, Jan. 4

Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:30 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:00 p.m. (ESPN, ABC, ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 5

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. Dallas Cowboys: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 1 p.m ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Universo, Peacock)

How to watch every NFL game this season:

Many NFL games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you access to NFL Network which can be great for watching some games, but the downside of NFL+ is that when it comes to the regular season, it's just local and primetime games (and only on mobile or tablet!). In which case, here's what we recommend to watch the NFL.

Watch NFL games on ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, NBC, CBS and some RSN's Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $80/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL season, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Try free at Fubo

More ways to watch NFL games this season: