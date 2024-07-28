New England Patriots DT Christian Barmore diagnosed with blood clots

Star New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore will be out indefinitely after experiencing blood clots.

The Patriots said in a statement that Barmore had been diagnosed “over the weekend.” Barmore recently signed a four-year extension with the team worth up to $84 million. He also turned 25 on Sunday.

“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots,” the team said. “He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian.”

“Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world.”

“While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Barmore had a breakout third season in 2023 after the Patriots drafted him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Alabama player appeared in all 17 games and had 65 tackles with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. The extension he signed with the team included over $40 million in guaranteed money.

The Patriots view him as a centerpiece of a defense that was a bright spot in an otherwise miserable 2023 season. New England allowed just 4.7 yards a play and 21.5 points a game last season but finished 4-13 because of an offense that scored fewer than 14 points per game. New England drafted former North Carolina QB Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this spring as it begins an overhaul of the offense under new coach and longtime Bill Belichick assistant Jerod Mayo.