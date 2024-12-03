Neuer apologizes for 'decisive' red card

At the age of 38, Manuel Neuer was shown the first red card of his career as Bayern Munich lost 0-1 to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night to crash out of the DFB-Pokal.

Neuer received his marching orders in the 17th minute after he ran out of his goal and collided with Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, who was chasing a long ball.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Neuer apologized and admitted he had made a mistake.

"That was decisive for the game. It hurts us and I'm sorry. I've apologized to the team," Neuer said, as quoted by Sky Germany.

“I was still hoping for an offside in the situation. I can't change it now. It was a mistake and I have to accept it. Unfortunately, there's nothing I can do about it.”