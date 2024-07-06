Netherlands XI vs Turkey: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injuries

The Netherlands have gone with an unchanged starting line-up for today’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Turkey.

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo was particularly impressive last time out, scoring his third goal of the tournament in the 3-0 win over Romania, and setting up Donyell Malen to score the Dutch’s second goal in the 83rd minute to put the tie to bed.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TURKEY VS NETHERLANDS LIVE!

For his efforts, he was rewarded with his second Player of the Match award of the Euros. Gakpo has been one of the stars of the tournament so far, and will be vital to Dutch hopes of making the semi-finals.

While Gakpo has been one of the mainstays of a front six that Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has experimented with during the tournament, Joey Veerman has been replaced in the starting lineup by Tijjani Reijnders since getting substituted against Austria after only 33 minutes.

Malen is on the bench again despite scoring two goals against Romania as Steven Bergwijn gets the nod.

At the back, Denzel Dumfries has secured his place at right-back. Koeman dropped him against Austria in favour of Lutsharel Geertruida, who looked out of sorts as the Dutch defence conceded three goals.

The Dutch didn’t look comfortable at the back throughout the group stage, despite the presence of Virgil van Dijk and Nathan Ake, and will need to tighten up against a dangerous Turkish team.

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Time and date: 8pm BST today on Saturday, July 6, 2024

Venue: Olympiastadion, Berlin

TV channel and live stream: ITV1, ITVX