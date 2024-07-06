Netherlands vs Turkey: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

The Netherlands and Turkey round off the Euro 2024 quarter-finals today.

The Dutch made relatively easy work of Romania on Tuesday evening, overcoming a slow start to win 3-0 in Munich and march into the last eight.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TURKEY VS NETHERLANDS LIVE!

It was a strong bounce-back performance from Ronald Koeman’s side, who had been stunned by Austria last week after a goalless draw with France to follow a last-gasp win over Poland, squeezing through to the last 16 in the end as one of the four best third-place finishers at the tournament.

Donyell Malen scored twice off the bench against the Group E winners at Allianz Arena, with the in-form Cody Gakpo also taking his goal tally for the tournament to three and laying on a terrific assist as the Netherlands made a timely return to winning ways.

It is now a four-day turnaround for themselves and opponents Turkey, who have reached the quarter-finals of a major international tournament for the first time since 2008.

Vincenzo Montella’s side finished as runners-up in Group F after a dramatic victory over the Czech Republic to follow a thrilling win over Georgia and chastening loss to Portugal, with Merih Demiral’s brace - plus a last-gasp wonder save from goalkeeper Mert Gunok - enough to see off surprise Group D winners Austria in the final last-16 tie in Leipzig.

The winners of this match will go up against the winners of England’s clash with Switzerland in the semi-finals in the so-called ‘easier’ half of the Euro 2024 draw.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Netherlands vs Turkey is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off today on Saturday July 6, 2024.

The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Turkey

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Netherlands vs Turkey team news

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Bergwijn, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Ayhan; Guler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Netherlands vs Turkey prediction

It’s been a little hard to get a read on the Netherlands at this tournament so far.

Dominant but wasteful against Poland, they needed Wout Weghorst to rescue a late victory off the bench before they looked flat in a goalless heavyweight draw with France but could have won again were Xavi Simons’ second-half goal not controversially ruled out.

Then their defensive frailties were fully exposed by Austria in a five-goal thriller, before they got a real confidence boost with a comfortable victory over an albeit middling Romania side.

It’s hard to know whether you can truly count them on the list of contenders, though in this half of the draw no one can be ruled out from making the final.

Turkey have been inconsistent too but shown real flashes of exciting quality led by talismanic youngster Arda Guler, outdueling debutants Georgia in a classic before being brushed aside by Portugal and leaving it very late to make their numerical advantage count against the Czech Republic, ahead of benefiting from a chaotic start against an out-of-sorts Austria.

We’re expecting a really entertaining affair here with plenty of action and incident, shaded by the Netherlands with Liverpool’s Gakpo no doubt enjoying a starring role once again.

Netherlands to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Dutch have the slight edge in terms of all-time head-to-head record, having thrashed Turkey 6-1 during their last meeting in World Cup qualifying back in September 2021, when Memphis Depay scored a hat-trick.

However, Turkey had won back-to-back meetings before that and were also beaten 6-1 by Austria in their previous match before exacting sweet revenge in Leipzig.

Netherlands wins: 6

Draws: 4

Turkey wins: 4

Netherlands vs Turkey match odds

Netherlands to qualify: 4/7

Turkey to qualify: 5/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).