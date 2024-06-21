Netherlands vs France LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Netherlands vs France LIVE!

One of the biggest group-stage clashes of Euro 2024 takes place tonight in Leipzig as Les Bleus takes on the Dutch in Group D. All the build-up has been dominated by the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who is in a race to feature after suffering a brutal broken nose in the closing stages of France’s win over Austria.

The star forward was initially expected to miss tonight’s game, his team’s toughest of the group stage, and subsequent reports suggested Mbappe would miss the remainder of the group stage, but Real Madrid’s newest signing is made of sterner stuff and is in contention to play.

And France will need him. Netherlands are also no pushovers, having lost just once in their last eight games, and came from behind to beat Poland in their tournament opener. Brian Brobbey is also in line to feature after missing the Poland game. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog.

Netherlands vs France latest updates

Kick-off: 8pm, Red Bull Arena

How to watch for free: BBC & iPlayer

Netherlands team news: Weghorst pushing to start

France team news: Mbappe fighting to be fit to play

Score prediction: Les Bleus go marching on

France team news

18:01 , Alex Young

France will give Kylian Mbappe as much time as possible to prove his fitness ahead of tonight's game.

A custom mask has been created to enable Mbappe, 25, to return to action as soon as possible and he has avoided surgery, meaning the skipper could feature this evening.

Reports initially varied as to when Mbappe will be able to play again with some in France suggesting he could miss a fortnight of action, meaning a return during the knockout stages.

Mbappe donned a mask bearing the colours of the French flag in training on the eve of the game but UEFA rules demand that he wears a mask “of a single colour” which “must not allow the team or manufacturer to be identified” during the match itself.

Deschamps could still call upon Kingsley Coman to start on the left wing against the Dutch, with Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola alternative options.

(AP)

Netherlands team news

17:47 , Alex Young

Wout Weghorst is likely to remain a super-sub option for Netherlands despite scoring the late winner, but Xavi Simons could be dropped following his poor display in the Group D opener.

Donyell Malen and Jeremie Frimpong are both options to start in his place on the right wing with Memphis Depay expected to remain up top.

Brian Brobbey should be part of the squad after returning to training.

(REUTERS)

Where to watch Netherlands vs France

17:36 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.

Welcome

17:29 , Alex Young

Good evening and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Euro 2025 group stage clash between Netherlands and France.

All the talk in the build-up has been around Kylian Mbappe’s broken nose, and whether he can - and will - play. He has returned to training, and is in contention.

Netherlands will be happy to not have the spotlight on them, as they have quietly impressed in the months before the tournament and came from behind to beat Poland in their first game.

But, with or without Mbappe, France are a whole different test. Kick-off in Leipzig is at 8pm.