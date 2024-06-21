Netherlands vs France lineups: Kylian Mbappe injury latest, confirmed team news, predicted XIs today

France are optimistic that Kylian Mbappe will make a quick return from injury ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 clash with Netherlands.

A collision with Austria defender Kevin Danso in Les Bleus’ opening 1-0 win on Monday night left the Real Madrid-bound striker with a broken nose.

France have created a custom mask to enable Mbappe, 25, to return to action as soon as possible and he has avoided surgery, meaning the skipper could feature this evening.

Reports initially varied as to when Mbappe will be able to play again with some in France suggesting he could miss a fortnight of action, meaning a return during the knockout stages.

However Didier Deschamps confirmed on Thursday that his player has made positive progress.

“Everything is going well, after the shock we had,” said the manager.

“He was able to take part is some light exercises yesterday and that will be the same this evening. Everything is evolving in the right direction. We'll do all we can to ensure that he'll be available tomorrow.

“Kylian will be wearing a mask. You don't need to know the details of this mask. I think [the media] have enough moles to know where the mask is coming from.”

Kylian Mbappe in training ahead of the Netherlands game (AP)

The France striker in his custom-made mask during training (AP)

Deschamps could still call upon Kingsley Coman to start on the left wing against the Dutch, with Randal Kolo Muani and Bradley Barcola alternative options.

France are not expected to make any other changes to their line-up while Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman will consider how to improve on his side’s wastefulness from the comeback win over Poland.

Wout Weghorst is likely to remain a super-sub option despite scoring the late winner but Xavi Simons could be dropped following his poor display in the Group D opener.

Donyell Malen and Jeremie Frimpong are both options to start in his place on the right wing with Memphis Depay expected to remain up top.

Predicted Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Veerman, Schouten; Malen, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

Predicted France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Coman; Thuram

Time and date: 8pm BST, Friday June 21, 2024

TV channel: BBC One

Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig