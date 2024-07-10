Netherlands vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 semi-final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV and prediction

Netherlands vs England - LIVE!

England attempt to book their spot in the Euro 2024 final as they take on the Netherlands in Dortmund tonight. Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten finalists three years ago, losing on penalties at Wembley to Italy, but they remain in the hunt to go one better and end a 58-year wait for success at a major tournament. The winner of this match will face Spain in Sunday’s final.

Penalties were needed in the quarter-finals, as England edged past Switzerland, and that came after the Three Lions edged past Slovakia in the last-16. Performances have been unconvincing throughout the tournament, but Southgate is set to keep faith with the back-three system that brought about an improved display against Switzerland. Marc Guehi is set to return from suspension, but Luke Shaw is likely to remain on the bench.

The Netherlands scraped into the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, and have since beaten Romania and Turkey to reach the last-four. This is the first time the Dutch are in the semi-finals at the Euros since 2000, with it now 36 years since they were last crowned European champions.

Gareth Southgate has revealed his England players were "fearful" of failure during the early stages of Euro 2024, but says their mindset has now shifted to making history.

England were underwhelming in the group stage, beating Serbia 1-0 in the opening game before turgid draws with Denmark and Slovenia.

They have continued to be below par in the knockouts but built momentum after coming from behind to beat Slovakia and Switzerland, the latter on penalties.

"We know we didn’t start the tournament well," Southgate said on Tuesday. "For me, that’s been a fascinating experience to see the team have been fearful in the opening part of it, almost concerned about what could go wrong.

"We haven’t had that for a few years. Maybe that was expectation, maybe that was a lot of external things as well. The team were fearful in the opening part of it, almost concerned about what could go wrong

"But now they’re very much in a ‘what’s achievable, what’s possible’ sort of mindset. I think we saw a truer reflection of ourselves in the last game [against Switzerland] and there was a lot within that performance to build on and take into the game tomorrow."

Dutch forced to change travel plans

The Netherlands have been hit by travel disruption in the build-up to this match.

The Dutch squad were due to travel from their tournament training base in Wolfsburg to Dortmund, where their last-four clash is taking place at Signal Iduna Park, via train before head coach Ronald Koeman was due to hold a pre-match press conference on Tuesday evening.

However, those plans were disrupted by a blockage on the route that caused their service to be cancelled.

In a statement on Tuesday, Uefa said: "Due to the Netherlands' team travel to Dortmund having been disrupted, their arrival time has been significantly delayed and therefore no (matchday)-1 press conference will take place."

England boss Gareth Southgate clearly does not believe the disruption will have any lingering effects on their next opponents.

At his own press conference in Dortmund on Tuesday evening, the Three Lions boss said: "We don’t play until 9pm tomorrow. There’s plenty of time. I’m sure they’ll still get dinner."

In a later interview with Uefa, Koeman also played down any potential negative for his squad.

"It was not a problem, we had a good rest this afternoon, we were on the plane for just 30 minutes, arrived at our hotel and we can have a good rest tonight,” he said.

First semi-final...

Can’t imagine there are many who this news hasn’t reached, but it is Spain who are the first team through to the Euro 2024 final.

They beat France last night in an absorbing semi-final clash, which produced far more entertainment than most were probably expecting.

Lamine Yamal. 16-years-old. Quite good.

Foden: We need 'unbelievable' Kane

Phil Foden has backed England captain Harry Kane to silence his doubters in in tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final, warning: "We need him to win this tournament!"

Despite scoring twice in five matches, including an extra-time winner against Slovakia in the last 16, Kane's performances have been below par so far in the tournament, with the 30-year-old seemingly still feeling the effects of the back injury that curtailed his club season.

The Bayern Munich striker was substituted for Ivan Toney with Saturday's quarter-final against Switzerland heading towards a penalty shootout and there have even been calls for him to be dropped against the Dutch.

Foden, however, believes leaving out the country's all-time record goalscorer would be madness.

"You can't really doubt him," the Manchester City star told Standard Sport. "He's been unbelievable for us in so many tournaments and he's already scored a crucial goal in this tournament.

“Hopefully, he can prove a lot of people wrong and do what he does best: put the ball into the back of the net. We're all behind him, we all believe in him.

“Kane's a leader, he does a lot of work off the ball that people don't see. He's a valuable player and if we're going to win it, we're definitely going to need him."

Zwayer a controversial choice as referee

UEFA have appointed controversial German referee Felix Zwayer to officiate England’s Euro 2024 semi-final against the Netherlands in Dortmund.

Zwayer, 43, was involved in a match-fixing scandal in 2005 and was given a six-month ban.

He also took a two-month break from refereeing in 2021 following a controversial ‘Der Klassiker’ game at Signal Iduna Park between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Zwayer turned down Dortmund's appeals for a penalty before giving Bayern a spot-kick for a handball by Mats Hummels.

After that game, then-Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham questioned his officiating.

Bellingham said: “You give a referee, that has match fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?”

England’s Bellingham was fined £34,000 by the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments.

Stage is set!

All eyes on Dortmund tonight.

Neither side have played here yet during the tournament, so a new experience for the two sets of fans.

Rain has poured in Dortmund a few times in recent weeks, creating a few waterfalls from the roof.

Could do without that tonight...

Standard Sport prediction

It is clear that England have more talent and experience in these games. Southgate himself talked that up after the win over Switzerland and it should count for a lot here.

While their defensive work has been stellar, they are simply not putting teams away up the other end and look vulnerable to counter-attacks when they finally do take risks.

But the Dutch are not without their issues, too. A bit slow and ponderous in defence, they’ve also lacked midfield control and a killer touch in attack. On the other hand, they can hurt you with crosses, quick interchanges on the ground and shots from distance.

Logically, you have to expect this to be a tight game that could well go the distance - and hope England’s know-how and quality pull them through.

England to win on penalties.

England team news

England have a decision to make over Luke Shaw tonight.

Shaw made his long-awaited return from a hamstring problem as a substitute during the dramatic quarter-final victory over Switzerland, coming through almost 45 minutes unscathed after that match went all the way to penalties.

The Manchester United star is the only specialist left-back in the squad and Southgate must now decide whether he is ready to make his first start in five months against the Dutch in Dortmund, or else continue with Kieran Trippier as deputy.

Shaw says he’s ready to start but a decision is still to be made, and keeping Trippier to the line-up is considered more likely.

England also have Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi available again after suspension and he is likely to return in place of Ezri Konsa, though the Aston Villa man was impressive against the Swiss.

Predicted England XI (3-4-2-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Foden, Bellingham; Kane

17:11 , Matt Verri

Wout Weghorst is making his case to lead the line after another impressive cameo off the bench as the Dutch beat Turkey.

Steven Bergwijn has disappointed when starting on the right flank for the past two games ahead of Jeremie Frimpong and Donyell Malen, who has had a mixed Euros marked by two late goals against Romania in the last-16.

Ronald Koeman has deployed target man Weghorst, who is still under contract at Burnley, as a super-sub in Germany but there are growing calls for him to be trusted from the start with a place in the final on the line.

That would allow Memphis Depay to operate in a free role off the striker and move Xavi Simons to the right wing, with Cody Gakpo hoping to continue his fine form off the left.

Joey Veerman began the tournament in the Netherlands XI but has since been ousted for AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders and Jerdy Schouten of PSV Eindhoven.

Predicted Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

How to watch Netherlands vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from reporters Dan Kilpatrick and Malik Ouzia at the ground.

Good afternoon!

Roll up, roll up.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Netherlands vs England, with a place in the Euro 2024 final in the line. Winner of this semi-final will face Spain on Sunday in Berlin.

Last night we had plenty of entertainment as Spain edged past France - let’s hope for more of the same here.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST in Dortmund.