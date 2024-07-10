Netherlands vs England – Euro 2024 semi-final preview

The Netherlands and England meet in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 this evening, with a place in the final against Spain on offer in Dortmund.

Here is everything you need to know about the clash.

Form

Netherlands: WDLWW

After a mixed group-stage campaign that saw the Dutch qualify in third place, Ronald Koeman’s side has impressed to exceed expectations and reach the last four. The Netherlands swatted aside Romania in the Round of 16, before showing spirit to come from behind against a talented Turkey team in the quarter-finals.

Cody Gakpo has been one of the players of the tournament with three goals and an assist to lead the Dutch challenge. The Liverpool forward is among several familiar names in the Dutch squad for Premier League fans, alongside club teammate Virgil van Dijk, Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven and Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

The Netherlands aim to win the European Championship for the second time but will need to overcome a poor record in the semi-finals. The Oranje have lost four of their five semi-final ties in this competition, with the most recent back-to-back losses in 2000 and 2004.

However, the Dutch boast the superior record when it comes to this particular fixture, having lost just one of their last nine meetings with England dating back to 1996.

England: WDDWD

England are into a third major tournament semi-final under Gareth Southgate but optimism remains cautious following an unconvincing tournament so far. After group-stage draws with Denmark and Slovenia, the Three Lions needed a 95th-minute equaliser and extra time to eliminate Slovakia in the first knockout round.

Southgate tweaked his team in favour of a three-man backline for the quarter-final with Switzerland and England looked improved, even if their forward threat was still limited. Bukayo Saka’s equaliser forced extra-time and penalties against the Swiss, where England went five from five in the shootout to reach the last eight.

One game away from the #EURO2024 final. COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/zeZ6qaFadK — England (@England) July 10, 2024

England are expected to retain the same shape for Wednesday’s showdown with the Netherlands, and Luke Shaw’s return as a substitute against the Swiss offers natural left-sided balance at wing-back. Marc Guehi is also available after being suspended for the quarter-final.

Southgate continues to polarise opinion but hope remains alive in what could be his final tournament as England manager. He has achieved more than all but Sir Alf Ramsey before him, though his legacy could hinge on whether England can finally get over the line.

Last Meeting

England 1-3 Netherlands, 06/06/2019, UEFA Nations League semi-final

England suffered a disappointing defeat in extra time to lose to the Dutch in the last four of the inaugural Nations League finals.

The Three Lions opened the scoring through Marcus Rashford’s penalty after the forward was brought down by Matthijs de Ligt, but the Dutch defender made amends as he powered in from a corner to equalise.

Jesse Lingard had a late winner disallowed for offside before England imploded in extra time. John Stones was caught on the ball by Memphis Depay in a dangerous area and the forward’s shot was well saved by Jordan Pickford, only for Kyle Walker to bundle in the loose ball for an own goal under pressure.

England again conceded possession sloppily with Ross Barkley caught after a poor pass from Stones, with Depay setting up Quincy Promes to seal the Netherlands’ place in the final.

Predicted Lineups

Netherlands: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Mainoo, Rice, Trippier; Bellingham, Foden; Kane

Who is the referee?

Felix Zwayer (Germany).

What channel is Netherlands vs England on?

The match will be broadcast live on ITV 1.

What time is kick-off?

8 pm BST.

Odds

Netherlands – 2/1

Draw – 15/8

England – 6/4

Read – Ranking the last four teams at Euro 2024 ahead of the semi-finals

See more – Tweets of the Week: England are in the semi-finals, Ronaldo is Homelander

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok