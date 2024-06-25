Netherlands vs Austria LIVE! Euro 2024 result, match stream and latest updates today

A left-footed rocket from Marcel Sabitzer gave Austria a thrilling 3-2 win over the Netherlands that sent them into the last 16 at Euro 2024 as Group D winners, with the Dutch also progressing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Austria topped the group on six points, with France second on five after a 1-1 draw with Poland and the Netherlands third on four. Already eliminated Poland finished with one point.

Austria took the lead in the sixth minute through an own goal by Donyell Malen but Cody Gakpo levelled for the Dutch two minutes after the break before a diving header from Romano Schmid put the Austrians back in front just before the hour.

Memphis Depay equalised again for the Netherlands in the 75th but Sabitzer's thumping finish five minutes later secured the win and top spot for Austria, who will play the Group F runners-up. France will face the second-placed team in Group E.

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

18:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marcel Sabitzer’s brilliant late goal saw Austria beat the Netherlands to progress into the round of 16 at Euro 2024 as group winners.

FT: Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: They’ve done it! Austria are through as group winners!

Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

95 mins: Depay sees a late blocked

Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

92 mins: Weimann off for Schmid as Austria look to see out a wild game.

Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

90 mins: 6 minutes added on!

Netherlands 2-3 Austria

18:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

86 mins: HUGE CHANCE!

Weghorst can’t quite keep a diving header down!

GOAL! Netherlands 2-3 Austria | Marcel Sabitzer '80

18:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

80 mins: GOAL!

That didn’t last long! Sabitzer smashes one into the roof of the net from a difficult angle!

Netherlands 2-2 Austria

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

78 mins: THE GOAL STANDS!

Netherlands 2-2 Austria

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

76 mins: VAR check for a handball...

GOAL! Netherlands 2-2 Austria | Memphis Depay '76

18:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

76 mins: GOAL!

Brilliant volley from Depay after some confusion in the box following Weghorst’s knockdown!

Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

72 mins: And on comes Weghorst!

It’s not bee a great reaction to going 2-1 down for the Dutch.

Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

66 mins: Koeman rings the changes as Wijnaldum and Van de Ven replace Reijnders and Ake.

Netherlands 1-2 Austria

18:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

61 mins: Group D as it stands

1) France

2) Austria

3) Netherlands

GOAL! Netherlands 1-2 | Romano Schmid '59

18:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

59 mins: GOAL!

Austria retake the lead as Schmid heads in a cross from Grillitsch.

Brilliant header but does appear to come off De Vrij first.

Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

56 mins: France have scored in Group D’s other game meaning it stands:

1) France

2) Netherlands

3) Austria

Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

51 mins: While both teams will obviously want to win the group, a point is enough for all involved.

Interesting to see if that has any impact, particularly three games into a tournament in this kind of heat.

Netherlands 1-1 Austria

18:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: Much, much better from the Dutch. Austria struggling to get the ball.

GOAL! Netherlands !-1 Austria | Cody Gakpo '46

18:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

46 mins: GOAL!

The Dutch are back in it! Simons drives through the middle of the park, freeing Gakpo. The Liverpool forward cuts inside and curls past the goalkeeper!

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

18:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

We are back underway!

HT: Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Austria top of Group D as it stands. Dutch need to improve.

Netherlands 0-1 Austira

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

43 mins: An improvement from the Dutch in the last few minutes.

Perhaps a sign Austria are taking a breather.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

41 mins: Gakpo hangs a cross up for Depay at the back post but his header drops just wide.

May have been offside anyway.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

37 mins: Big chance for Austria!

The referee collides into Memphis Depay, then Sabitzer gets a shot away from range.

The ball is then looped back in for Arnautovic, who should score but Verbruggen collects.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

34 mins: Wimmer booked for a foul on Geertruida.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

35 mins: Koeman already making a change, bringing on Simons for Veerman...

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

28 mins: It’s difficult to see how the Netherlands get back into this, unless there’s a dip in the Austria intensity.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

25 mins: As bad as the Dutch have been, Depay has been brilliant.

He’s acting as a real target man.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: HUGE CHANCE FOR THE DUTCH!

Depay lays it off to Reijnders, who plays Malen in with a lovely ball but the forward scuffs his shot when through on goal.

It’s not been his game so far...

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: While pressing is their game, it would disrespectful to label Austria as just a team who win the ball back.

They’re passing the ball around so easily that the ‘Oles’ have already started.

So far, they’ve looked a class apart.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

15 mins: The Dutch just want too much time on the ball against an Austria team built to press high.

Fascinating to see if they can keep going at this pace in the searing heat.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Decent move from the Netherlands.

Depay’s clever lay-off frees Reijnders, who finds Gakpo.

The return sees the Milan midfielder have a shot just inside the box but he gets it all wrong.

Netherlands 0-1 Austria

17:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

09 mins: It has been a dreadful start for the Dutch. No urgency to their attacking play and leaving huge spaces open defensively.

GOAL! Netherlands 0-1 Austria | Donyell Malen (own goal) '06

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: GOAL!

Arnautovic frees Prass in acres of space and the left-back fires in a driven cross, only for the backtracking Malen to fire into his own net.

Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

05 mins: Arnautovic fires another cross in but the Dutch deal with it.

Koeman wants his team to push up.

Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Really confident start from Austria here, as has been the case in all their games thur.

Netherlands are yet to get going.

Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Early chance for Austria as Prass puts in a brilliant ball but no one is there to convert.

Netherlands 0-0 Austria

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

01 mins: Fascinating battle here. The Dutch have packed the midfield to try and get a foothold but Austria are so dangerous at winning the ball back.

KICK-OFF!

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go in Berlin!

Netherlands vs Austria

16:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

The two anthems ring out over a sun-kissed Berlin.

Netherlands vs Austria

16:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ronald Koeman told UEFA.com “This, for me, is the best team I can put out to match the way Austria will play.

“The players I brought in can bring something slightly different. For example, Malen and his speed, Geertruida and his ability to come inside. This shows the level of detail we apply."

Netherlands vs Austria

16:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

The warm-ups are underway!

England await Austria

16:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

As things stand tonight, it is England who await Austria in the next round...

Netherlands vs Austria

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing in on kick-off!

Netherlands vs Austria

16:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Huge game in the German capital!

Ronald Koeman aiming for Dutch improvement after France draw

16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Though unlucky not to have taken all three points against France in their last game, Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is eyeing an improvement.

"If we think about the whole game there were times we weren't up to scratch," he said.

"We lost possession when we shouldn't have and our pressing wasn't great either, there was too much space in between the lines.

"France had better chances than we did."

Confirmed Austria lineup

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Austria lineup: Pentz; Posch, Wober, Lienhart,Prass; Grillitsch, Seiwald; Wimmer, Sabitzer, Schmind; Arnautovic

Subs: Linder, Hedl, Trauner, Danso, Gregoritsch, Querfeld, Mwene, Kainz, Baumgartner, Laimer, Daniliuc, Seidl, Weimann,Entrup, Grull

Confirmed Netherlands lineup

16:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Geetruida, Van Dijk, De Vrij, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders, Veerman; Malen, Depay, Gakpo

Subs: Bijlow, Flekken, De Ligt, Simmons, Wijnaldum, Weghorst, Frimpong, Van de Ven, Blind, Brobbey, Maatsen, Zirkzee, Dumfries, Bergwijn, Gravenberch

Netherlands vs Austria

15:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Not to be outdone, the Austrian supporters are in just as good spirits.

Netherlands vs Austria

15:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Dutch fans in fine voice, as has been the norm at this tournament thus far.

How can the Netherlands win Group D at Euro 2024 today?

15:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

If Koeman’s side avoid defeat against Austria and they at least match France’s result against Poland, they will win the group -providing Les Bleus do not win by a higher margin.

Netherlands vs Austria: Group D permutations today

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Netherlands are already through to the last-16. So are France.

Austria will join them if they avoid defeat or lose by less than one or two goals.

If they lose by three or more they will finish third but will have to rely on England beating Slovenia to progress.

Poland have already been knocked out.

Netherlands vs Austria: Latest Euro 2024 odds today

14:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Netherlands to win: 11/10

Austria to win: 3/1

Draw: 11/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Netherlands vs Austria: Head to head (h2h) history and results

14:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

These two sides last met in the group stage of Euro 2020, when Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries were both on target on home soil in Amsterdam in a 2-0 win that sent the Netherlands through to the last 16 for the first time since 2008 with a match to spare.

Netherlands wins: 9

Austria wins: 6

Draws: 4

Netherlands vs Austria: Euro 2024 prediction today

14:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Netherlands should be very wary of Austria, who have impressed in both games so far in Group D despite their narrow loss to France.

Under former Manchester United interim boss Rangnick, who recently rejected Bayern Munich to stay in his current post, they are ultra-intense and extremely aggressive, pressing relentlessly from the first whistle until the last.

This is a very disciplined and well-drilled Austria unit who are seemingly able to sustain their sheer intensity and high energy levels throughout the 90 minutes, chomping at the bit to spring an upset after ensuring Poland were the first team to officially exit the competition.

The Netherlands, though, were dominant against Poland and struggled to finish their glut of chances before being possibly unlucky not to have beaten France with that Simons controversy.

This is all set up to be a fascinating and highly watchable contest between two good sides with designs on making noise in the knockouts.

Draw, 1-1.

Austria Euro 2024 team news vs Netherlands today

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rangnick has decisions to make in terms of his defensive make-up, having started with Max Wober and Kevin Danso at centre-back against France - the former scoring the decisive first-half own goal and the latter involved in the accidental late collision which left Kylian Mbappe with a broken nose - before switching to Gernot Trauner and Philipp Lienhart against Poland, the former of whom was on target early.

Veteran Marko Arnautovic also replaced Michael Gregoritsch up front on Friday and will hope to retain his starting berth after scoring from the penalty spot. Wolfsburg winger Patrick Wimmer could also come in after being sent on in place of Florian Grillitsch early in the second half against Poland, with Alexander Prass another option at left-back.

Netherlands Euro 2024 team news vs Austria today

14:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Dutch have already sealed qualification out of Group D with the Austrians needing to avoid a heavy defeat to join them.

Ronald Koeman brought Jeremie Frimpong in for Joey Veerman during their controversial 0-0 draw with the French, while Ajax forward Brian Brobbey returned to the bench after a slight hamstring complaint.

Midfielders Jerdy Schouten and Veerman are both a booking away from missing the last-16.

Netherlands vs Austria: TV channel and free live stream today

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live and free-to-air on BBC Two, with coverage beginning at 4:45pm. France vs Poland is on BBC One at the same time from Dortmund.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

14:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the huge Group D meeting between Netherlands and Austria at Euro 2024 later today.

Kick-off from the Olympiastadion in Berlin is at 5pm BST.