Jackass Forever is now available to watch on Netflix UK

Jackass send-off movie Jackass Forever, stunning sequel Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and festive comedy Best. Christmas. Ever! are among the biggest new Netflix releases added recently in the UK.

But if none of the new offerings takes your fancy, we've got this handy list of all the most recent additions to the streaming service for every type of movie lover around.

And if you want more of a general look, we've also got the best action movies, best thrillers, best comedy movies, best horrors, best adventure movies and just the overall best movies on Netflix for you too.



Look out for our 'Digital Spy Recommends' for the new Netflix movies we loved best.

Coming up in November and December 2023

November 21 – Leo

November 23 – The Dive

November 25 – Belfast, Sing 2

November 26 – Uncharted

November 27 – Malignant

November 30 – Family Switch, Prey for the Devil

December 8 – Leave the World Behind

December 15 – Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

December 20 – Maestro

December 22 – Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire



New Netflix movies November 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

Just Like Heaven

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

New Netflix movies November 16

Ali G Indahouse

Bee Movie

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Netflix

In Love and Deep Water

Jackass Forever

Kicking & Screaming

New Netflix movies November 15

Blended

Cold Pursuit

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – Digital Spy Recommends

20th Century Fox





Jack the Giant Slayer

Room – Digital Spy Recommends

War for the Planet of the Apes – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies November 11

The 355

Studio 666

Sony Pictures

New Netflix movies November 10

Forever

The Killer

Netflix

New Netflix movies November 8

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Focus

New Netflix movies November 7

Men in Black: International

New Netflix movies November 6

The Mechanic

Reminiscence

Warner Bros.

New Netflix movies November 3

Nyad

Sly

New Netflix movies November 2

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Parasite – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies November 1

13 Hrs: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Coach Carter

The Core

Furry Vengeance

Get Carter (2000)

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Miss Congeniality

Munich – Digital Spy Recommends

Nuovo Olimpo

Primal Fear

The Remains of the Day

Shutter Island

TMNT

Wingwomen

New Netflix movies October 31

The Negotiator

New Netflix movies October 30

His House – Digital Spy Recommends

The Wailing

New Netflix movies October 27

Bloodshot

Pain Hustlers

Sister Death

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club

New Netflix movies October 26

Talk to Me – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 25

Burning Betrayal

Scream (2022) – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 23

Apocalypse Clown – Digital Spy Recommends

I Am Legend

The Suicide Squad

New Netflix movies October 20

Disco Inferno

Flashback

Kandasamys: The Baby

Old Dads

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris

Wolf (2021)

New Netflix movies October 19

Crypto Boy

New Netflix movies October 18

Spencer

New Netflix movies October 17

The Devil on Trial

Failure to Launch

New Netflix movies October 15

300

300: Rise of an Empire

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Chicken Run – Digital Spy Recommends

The Dictator

Gold

My Friend Dahmer

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

New Netflix movies October 12

Our Kind of Traitor

New Netflix movies October 11

Once Upon a Star

New Netflix movies October 10

Bleach

New Netflix movies October 8

In the Heights – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies October 7

A Journal for Jordan

Nine Days

New Netflix movies October 6

Fair Play – Digital Spy Recommends

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina



New Netflix movies October 5

The Mercy

New Netflix movies October 3

Infinite

New Netflix movies October 1

Before I Go to Sleep

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Space Jam: A New Legacy

New Netflix movies September 29

Do Not Disturb

Nowhere

The Rat Catcher

Reptile

New Netflix movies September 28

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Love Is in the Air

The Swan

New Netflix movies September 27

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Forgotten Love

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Overhaul

Peppermint

Street Flow 2

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

New Netflix movies September 24

Clifford the Big Red Dog

New Netflix movies September 22

Spy Kids: Armageddon

Accused

New Netflix movies September 21

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead Rise – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies September 20

Judas and the Black Messiah – Digital Spy Recommends

Wonder Woman 1984

New Netflix movies September 15

Chicago

Defiance

El Conde

Fight Club

Free State of Jones

In Time

Kong: Skull Island

Logan Lucky

Love at First Sight

Morning Glory

Punisher: War Zone

Rush

Save the Last Dance

Swept Away

The Talented Mr Ripley

New Netflix movies September 14

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Northmen: A Viking Saga

Once Upon a Crime

New Netflix movies September 13

American Sniper

Freestyle

Superintelligence

Tom & Jerry (2021)

New Netflix movies September 11

Hell or High Water

New Netflix movies September 8

Rosa Peral's Tapes

New Netflix movies September 7

The Card Counter – Digital Spy Recommends

What If (2023)

New Netflix movies September 6

99 Homes

The Hangover – Digital Spy Recommends

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

The Little Things

Locked Down

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

New Netflix movies September 5

Edge of Tomorrow – Digital Spy Recommends

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla vs Kong

New Netflix movies September 4

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

New Netflix movies September 1

A Day and a Half

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper

The Croods

Double Jeopardy – Digital Spy Recommends

Dr Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

Dr Seuss' The Lorax

Friday Night Plan

Happy Ending

The Holiday

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Into the Wild

Jackass 3

Jackass Number Two: Unrated Version

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass: The Movie

Macbeth (2015)

Open Season 2

Open Season: Scared Silly

The Ruins – Digital Spy Recommends

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

World Trade Center

New Netflix movies August 31

Choose Love

Last Night in Soho

Man of Steel

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

New Netflix movies August 30

The Great Seduction

New Netflix movies August 25

Bill & Ted Face the Music – Digital Spy Recommends

Killer Book Club

Tenet

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies August 24



Dear Evan Hansen

Justice League (2017)

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

New Netflix movies August 23

Squared Love Everlasting

New Netflix movies August 22

Copshop

New Netflix movies August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Digital Spy Recommends

Love, Sex & 30 Candles

The Monkey King

New Netflix movies August 17

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case

Halloween Kills

New Netflix movies August 16

Gladiator – Digital Spy Recommends

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Madagascar

Pitch Perfect – Digital Spy Recommends

Pitch Perfect 2

Ted

Ted 2

T.I.M.

New Netflix movies August 15

30 Minutes or Less

Christmas with the Coopers

Daredevil (2003)

Dear John

The First Wives Club

The Founder

The Stepfather

Untold: Hall of Shame

New Netflix movies August 14

Early Man

New Netflix movies August 11

Heart of Stone

Brightburn

New Netflix movies August 10

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Marry My Dead Body

New Netflix movies August 8

Filip

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

New Netflix movies August 6

Just In Time

New Netflix movies August 5

71' – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies August 3

Head to Head

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

New Netflix movies August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

New Netflix movies August 1

Beverly Hills Cop – Digital Spy Recommends

Bull

Easy A – Digital Spy Recommends

Groundhog Day – Digital Spy Recommends

Just Friends

The Peacemaker

New Netflix movies July 28

Big Nunu's Little Heist

Hidden Strike

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, the Movie

New Netflix movies July 27

Happiness for Beginners

The Murderer

Paradise

Today We'll Talk About That Day

New Netflix movies July 25

Tears of the Sun

New Netflix movies July 24

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

What's Love Got to Do with It?

New Netflix movies July 21

They Cloned Tyrone – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies July 20

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

New Netflix movies July 19

The (Almost) Legends

The Deepest Breath

New Netflix movies July 17

Submarine

Unknown: Cave of Bones

New Netflix movies July 16

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies July 15

Bastille Day

The Commuter

Don't Tell a Soul

First Daughter

Lost City of Z

Man on Fire

Paycheck

Plus One

Silent House

The Terminal

What's Your Number?

New Netflix movies July 14

Bird Box Barcelona – Digital Spy Recommends

Love Tactics 2

New Netflix movies July 12

Free Fire

Mr Car and the Knights Templar

New Netflix movies July 11

Then Came You

New Netflix movies July 10

Epic Tails

My Sailor, My Love

The Wolf of Wall Street – Digital Spy Recommends

New Netflix movies July 7

Human Traffic

The Out-Laws

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Seasons

New Netflix movies July 6

12 Mighty Orphans

Gold Brick

Profile

New Netflix movies July 5

Wham!

New Netflix movies July 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

New Netflix movies July 1

10x10

Bride Wars

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary – Digital Spy Recommends

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

District 9 – Digital Spy Recommends

Gigli

Gone Girl – Digital Spy Recommends

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Inside Man (2006)

Johnny English Strikes Again

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Marley & Me

Mom and Dad

Mortal Engines

Mr Bean's Holiday

Mr & Mrs Smith

The Program

The Revenant

Sing

Skyscraper

The Squid and the Whale

Unfaithful

Venom

