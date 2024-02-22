Netflix announces documentary about Expos' departure from Montreal

Streaming service Netflix announced Wednesday that a new documentary about Major League Baseball's Montreal Expos and their departure from their Canadian home will be coming to the platform.

The documentary is the first to be greenlit under a new creative partnership between Netflix and Montreal-based production company Attraction.

The currently untitled documentary is set to explore the setbacks that led to the departure of Canada's first MLB team and how it continues to spark debate 20 years later, according to Netflix.

The documentary will be directed by Jean-François Poisson and produced by Marie-Christine Pouliot and Richard Speer.

The Expos arrived in Montreal for the 1969 season and played in the city until 2004 before moving to Washington and becoming the Nationals.

The setbacks include conflicts between the city and owner Jeffrey Loria over the construction of a new stadium, the firing of manager Felipe Alou and dwindling fan support.

"It is with great pride and enthusiasm that Attraction announces the first project to result from our partnership with Netflix," Speer, president of Attraction, said in a statement.

"The Expos were the first MLB team outside of the US, and despite their departure from Montreal, they continue to have passionate fans to this day. This film will tell the story of the team through the eyes of those who lived it."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press