Nerazzurri Owned Spezia Gunslinger Drops Massive Hit On His Future Amid Wild Transfer Speculation: “Inter Is Everything To Me”

Spezia striker Francesco Pio Esposito admits he dreams of returning to Inter Milan amid a sparkling loan spell in Serie B.

During his recent interview with FCInterNews, Esposito refused to rule out the possibility of joining a foreign club in the future.

It’s been a remarkable season for the 19-year-old thus far.

Indeed, he has racked up an eye-catching 11 goals from 21 league appearances for the Aquilotti.

Esposito’s sublime scoring exploits keep Spezia in contention for Serie A promotion two years after losing their top-flight status.

However, the teenage sensation may not stay at Stadio Alberto Picco beyond the summer.

Several clubs in Italy and abroad have taken note of his rise to stardom.

But he’s on loan at Spezia, meaning Inter will have the final say, with Simone Inzaghi keeping close tabs on the young gun.

Inter will part ways with Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa at the end of the season.

Therefore, they could bring Esposito back to base to address the shortage of numbers in attack.

Francesco Pio Esposito Admits He Dreams of Playing for Inter Milan

Esposito admitted he’s flattered for leading the scoring charts in Serie B.

However, he put Spezia’s promotion battle ahead of his personal goals.

“I like the challenge,” he said. “Obviously, the team comes first, the real ranking. Two very difficult goals, but not impossible.”

He also joked about what he’d do if he helped his club return to Italy’s top table.

“Maybe a tattoo. I have two, and it has to be an odd number.”

Meanwhile, he said he don’t know about the path his brother, Sebastiano Esposito, will take.

“I don’t know what he’ll do; I’m happy to still belong to Inter. But I’ll think about it later.”

Furthermore, he stays humble but ‘honored’ after Inter turned down a lucrative offer for his signature.

“Today I’m playing in Serie B; feeling ready for Inter is difficult. I don’t know what Serie A is like. To feel ready, you have to try it first.

“I didn’t know that. I’m honored; it means they think highly of me. For me, Inter is everything.

“I grew up there – I’ve spent more time at Interello than at my own home.”

But he didn’t rule out a potential foreign switch.

“Never say never, but I’ve always preferred Italy. I might be going against the grain, but that’s how I feel.”

Despite being considered one of Europe’s hottest prospects, Esposito keeps his feet firmly on the ground.

“That doesn’t mean being the best.

“I’ve always been like this. Even in the youth teams, I wasn’t the selfish one who only thought about scoring.

“I’ve always played for the team.

“Cristian Chivu was already teaching me this in the U14s. And last year, we had to fight to avoid relegation.

“There were fewer scoring opportunities, so I had to do the dirty work.”