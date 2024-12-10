Nerazzurri Manager Ahead Of Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League Encounter: “Will Need A Great Inter Milan”

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi insists his side will have to be at their best to clinch three precious points against Bayer Leverkusen.

Speaking to Inter TV in the build-up to the game via FCInterNews, Inzaghi admitted the Nerazzurri would need to play a ‘great’ game to emerge victorious from the BayArena.

There’s plenty at stake for both teams.

Despite sitting second in the UEFA Champions League table pre-round, Inter cannot afford to rest on their laurels.

Only three points clear of several qualification hopefuls stranded below the top eight, Inzaghis’ side must not slip up.

However, the task is anything but straightforward.

Despite Leverkusen’s underwhelming Bundesliga start, they’re still one of Europe’s most formidable teams.

Indeed, they trail Inter by three points ahead of the kick-off, meaning a win would see them leapfrog the Scudetto holders.

Simone Inzaghi Insists Inter Milan Will Need Great Game to Beat Bayer Leverkusen

Asked whether a win would put Inter on the brink of automatic knockout qualification, Inzaghi replied: “Certainly, we will have to play a great game, in a difficult stadium against an organized team that plays excellent football.

“We will need to put on a strong performance.

“We will have to be good at interpreting the various moments of the match, both in the defensive phase and the offensive phase.

“It will require a great Inter.”

Squad rotations have been one of Inzaghi’s trademarks at Giuseppe Meazza in recent seasons.

Despite lacking several first-team stars for tonight’s clash, the Italian will not deviate from the pattern.

“Certainly, there will be some changes,” Inzaghi revealed. “We need to evaluate some conditions. But there is maximum confidence.”

Inter will take the field in high spirits after a 3-1 home league win against Parma extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Furthermore, they’ve yet to concede a goal in the Champions League this season.