Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Scorecard, updates from Round 4 at Le Golf National

Nelly Korda will have some work to do to defend her gold medal crown at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Korda enters the fourth and final round at Le Golf National shooting 4-under through the first three rounds, but five shots off leaders Morgane Metraux (Switzerland) and New Zealand's Ko Lydia on the leaderboard. Korda is tied for seventh with three other golfers and three shots off a potential bronze medal.

The No. 1 golfer in the world won the gold medal honors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but has yet to find her groove during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had three straight birdies on the Front 9 in her third round, but a bogey on the 17th hole pushed her finish back down.

Team USA teammate Rose Zhang enters the final round tied for third place and a potential bronze medal with Japan's Miyu Yamashita at 7-under, following an eagle on a Par-5 18th hole.

Here's a look at how Korda is performing during the fourth and final round of the 2024 Paris Olympics, including her scorecards from Round 1 Wednesday, Round 2 Thursday and Round 3 Friday:

Nelly Korda Olympics Round 4 tee time

Tee time: 6:17 a.m. ET

Korda had a tee time of 6:17 a.m. ET for Saturday's fourth and final round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is paired with Xiyu Lin (China) and Celine Boutier (France), who both entered tied with Korda at 7-under.

What did Nelly Korda shoot today at the Olympics?

Nelly Korda Round 4 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9:

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 4 (-4) 2 (-5) 4 (-6) 4 (-6) ― ― ― ― ― ―

Back 9:

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (5) F (72) Score (overall) ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ―

Nelly Korda Round 3 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9:

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 5 (-1) 3 (-1) 6 (E) 4 (E) 5 (E) 3 (-1) 3 (-2) 3 (-2) 4 (-3) 35 (-3)

Back 9:

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (5) F (72) Score (overall) 4 (-3) 3 (-3) 4 (-3) 4 (-3) 4 (-4) 3 (-5) 3 (-5) 5 (-4) 5 (-4) 70 (-4)

Nelly Korda Round 2 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9:

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 4 (E) 3 (E) 4 (-1) 4 (-1) 3 (-2) 3 (-3) 4 (-3) 3 (-3) 4 (-4) 32 (-4)

Back 9:

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (5) F (72) Score (overall) 4 (-4) 2 (-5) 4 (-5) 4 (-5) 5 (-5) 3 (-6) 7 (-2) 5 (-1) 4 (-2) 70 (-2)

Nelly Korda Round 1 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9:

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 5 (+1) 3 (+1) 5 (+1) 5 (+2) 5 (+2) 4 (+2) 4 (+2) 3 (+2) 5 (+2) 38 (+2)

Back 9:

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 18 (5) F (72) Score (overall) 4 (+2) 3 (+2) 4 (+2) 3 (+1) 4 (E) 4 (E) 3 (E) 4 (E) 5 (E) 72 (E)

