Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Scorecard, live results from Round 3 at Le Golf National
Nelly Korda enters Day 3 of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics with some work to be done.
Despite finishing with an under-par round on Thursday, the No. 1 golfer in the world finds herself in a two-way tie for 12th place and just outside contention for the medal podium heading into Friday's Round 3 at Le Golf National.
The reigning gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will look to have a bogey-free day after a costly seven on a Par 3 Hole 16 that was followed up with a bogey on No. 17 during Thursday's second round dropped her from a tie for second on the leaderboard.
Korda enters Round 3 on Friday six strokes behind the lead, which is currently held by Switzerland's Morgan Metraux at 8-under par. She is three strokes away from having a spot on the podium as New Zealand's Lydia Ko currently holds bronze and third place at 5-under par.
With that, here's how Korda is performing in Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including her scorecards from Round 1 on Wednesday and Round 2 on Thursday:
Nelly Korda Olympics Round 3 tee time
Tee time: 5:55 a.m. ET
Korda had a tee time of 5:55 a.m. ET for Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is paired with Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) and Diksha Dagar (India).
What did Nelly Korda shoot today at the Olympics?
This section will be updated
Nelly Korda Round 3 Olympic scorecard
Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard. This section will be updated.
Front 9
Hole (par)
1 (4)
2 (3)
3 (5)
4 (4)
5 (4)
6 (4)
7 (4)
8 (3)
9 (5)
F (36)
Score (overall)
5 (-1)
3 (-1)
6 (E)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Back 9
Hole (par)
10 (4)
11 (3)
12 (4)
13 (4)
14 (5)
15 (4)
16 (3)
17 (4)
19 (5)
F (72)
Score (overall)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Nelly Korda Round 2 Olympic scorecard
Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.
Front 9
Hole (par)
1 (4)
2 (3)
3 (5)
4 (4)
5 (4)
6 (4)
7 (4)
8 (3)
9 (5)
F (36)
Score (overall)
4 (E)
3 (E)
4 (-1)
4 (-1)
3 (-2)
3 (-3)
4 (-3)
3 (-3)
4 (-4)
32 (-4)
Back 9
Hole (par)
10 (4)
11 (3)
12 (4)
13 (4)
14 (5)
15 (4)
16 (3)
17 (4)
19 (5)
F (72)
Score (overall)
4 (-4)
2 (-5)
4 (-5)
4 (-5)
5 (-5)
3 (-6)
7 (-2)
5 (-1)
4 (-2)
70 (-2)
Nelly Korda Round 1 Olympic scorecard
Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.
Front 9
Hole (par)
1 (4)
2 (3)
3 (5)
4 (4)
5 (4)
6 (4)
7 (4)
8 (3)
9 (5)
F (36)
Score (overall)
5 (+1)
3 (+1)
5 (+1)
5 (+2)
4 (+2)
4 (+2)
5 (+3)
3 (+3)
4 (+2)
38 (+2)
Back 9
Hole (par)
10 (4)
11 (3)
12 (4)
13 (4)
14 (5)
15 (4)
16 (3)
17 (4)
19 (5)
F (72)
Score (overall)
4 (+2)
3 (+2)
4 (+2)
3 (+1)
4 (E)
4 (E)
3 (E)
4 (E)
5 (E)
72 (E)
