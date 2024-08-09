Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Scorecard, live results from Round 3 at Le Golf National

Nelly Korda enters Day 3 of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics with some work to be done.

Despite finishing with an under-par round on Thursday, the No. 1 golfer in the world finds herself in a two-way tie for 12th place and just outside contention for the medal podium heading into Friday's Round 3 at Le Golf National.

The reigning gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will look to have a bogey-free day after a costly seven on a Par 3 Hole 16 that was followed up with a bogey on No. 17 during Thursday's second round dropped her from a tie for second on the leaderboard.

Korda enters Round 3 on Friday six strokes behind the lead, which is currently held by Switzerland's Morgan Metraux at 8-under par. She is three strokes away from having a spot on the podium as New Zealand's Lydia Ko currently holds bronze and third place at 5-under par.

With that, here's how Korda is performing in Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including her scorecards from Round 1 on Wednesday and Round 2 on Thursday:

Nelly Korda Olympics Round 3 tee time

Tee time: 5:55 a.m. ET

Korda had a tee time of 5:55 a.m. ET for Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is paired with Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) and Diksha Dagar (India).

What did Nelly Korda shoot today at the Olympics?

This section will be updated

Nelly Korda Round 3 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard. This section will be updated.

Front 9

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 5 (-1) 3 (-1) 6 (E) — — — — — — —

Back 9

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 19 (5) F (72) Score (overall) — — — — — — — — — —

Nelly Korda Round 2 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 4 (E) 3 (E) 4 (-1) 4 (-1) 3 (-2) 3 (-3) 4 (-3) 3 (-3) 4 (-4) 32 (-4)

Back 9

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 19 (5) F (72) Score (overall) 4 (-4) 2 (-5) 4 (-5) 4 (-5) 5 (-5) 3 (-6) 7 (-2) 5 (-1) 4 (-2) 70 (-2)

Nelly Korda Round 1 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9

Hole (par) 1 (4) 2 (3) 3 (5) 4 (4) 5 (4) 6 (4) 7 (4) 8 (3) 9 (5) F (36) Score (overall) 5 (+1) 3 (+1) 5 (+1) 5 (+2) 4 (+2) 4 (+2) 5 (+3) 3 (+3) 4 (+2) 38 (+2)

Back 9

Hole (par) 10 (4) 11 (3) 12 (4) 13 (4) 14 (5) 15 (4) 16 (3) 17 (4) 19 (5) F (72) Score (overall) 4 (+2) 3 (+2) 4 (+2) 3 (+1) 4 (E) 4 (E) 3 (E) 4 (E) 5 (E) 72 (E)

