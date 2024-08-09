Advertisement

Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Scorecard, live results from Round 3 at Le Golf National

john leuzzi, usa today network
·3 min read

Nelly Korda enters Day 3 of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics with some work to be done.

Despite finishing with an under-par round on Thursday, the No. 1 golfer in the world finds herself in a two-way tie for 12th place and just outside contention for the medal podium heading into Friday's Round 3 at Le Golf National.

The reigning gold medalist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will look to have a bogey-free day after a costly seven on a Par 3 Hole 16 that was followed up with a bogey on No. 17 during Thursday's second round dropped her from a tie for second on the leaderboard.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's full coverage of the Summer Olympics

Korda enters Round 3 on Friday six strokes behind the lead, which is currently held by Switzerland's Morgan Metraux at 8-under par. She is three strokes away from having a spot on the podium as New Zealand's Lydia Ko currently holds bronze and third place at 5-under par.

With that, here's how Korda is performing in Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including her scorecards from Round 1 on Wednesday and Round 2 on Thursday:

Nelly Korda Olympics Round 3 tee time

  • Tee time: 5:55 a.m. ET

Korda had a tee time of 5:55 a.m. ET for Friday's third round of golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She is paired with Wei-Ling Hsu (Chinese Taipei) and Diksha Dagar (India).

What did Nelly Korda shoot today at the Olympics?

This section will be updated

Nelly Korda Round 3 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard. This section will be updated.

Front 9

Hole (par)

1 (4)

2 (3)

3 (5)

4 (4)

5 (4)

6 (4)

7 (4)

8 (3)

9 (5)

F (36)

Score (overall)

5 (-1)

3 (-1)

6 (E)

Back 9

Hole (par)

10 (4)

11 (3)

12 (4)

13 (4)

14 (5)

15 (4)

16 (3)

17 (4)

19 (5)

F (72)

Score (overall)

Nelly Korda Round 2 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9

Hole (par)

1 (4)

2 (3)

3 (5)

4 (4)

5 (4)

6 (4)

7 (4)

8 (3)

9 (5)

F (36)

Score (overall)

4 (E)

3 (E)

4 (-1)

4 (-1)

3 (-2)

3 (-3)

4 (-3)

3 (-3)

4 (-4)

32 (-4)

Back 9

Hole (par)

10 (4)

11 (3)

12 (4)

13 (4)

14 (5)

15 (4)

16 (3)

17 (4)

19 (5)

F (72)

Score (overall)

4 (-4)

2 (-5)

4 (-5)

4 (-5)

5 (-5)

3 (-6)

7 (-2)

5 (-1)

4 (-2)

70 (-2)

Nelly Korda Round 1 Olympic scorecard

Results are courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard.

Front 9

Hole (par)

1 (4)

2 (3)

3 (5)

4 (4)

5 (4)

6 (4)

7 (4)

8 (3)

9 (5)

F (36)

Score (overall)

5 (+1)

3 (+1)

5 (+1)

5 (+2)

4 (+2)

4 (+2)

5 (+3)

3 (+3)

4 (+2)

38 (+2)

Back 9

Hole (par)

10 (4)

11 (3)

12 (4)

13 (4)

14 (5)

15 (4)

16 (3)

17 (4)

19 (5)

F (72)

Score (overall)

4 (+2)

3 (+2)

4 (+2)

3 (+1)

4 (E)

4 (E)

3 (E)

4 (E)

5 (E)

72 (E)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nelly Korda score today at Paris Olympics: Round 3 scorecard, live results

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement