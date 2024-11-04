Nelly Korda earns first LPGA Player of the Year title with three events remaining

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club on March 24, 2024 in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nelly Korda’s season isn’t over yet, but the LPGA announced Monday the World No. 1 has already clinched the Rolex Player of the Year award. Korda’s historic season, which included six victories in her first eight starts to 2024, makes her the 27th different player to win the award since its inception in 1966.

The Player of the Year award comes with an LPGA Hall of Fame point, bringing 26-year-old Korda to 18 of the 27 needed to qualify.

“Winning the Rolex Player of the Year means so much to me,” Korda said in a release. “This season has had its highs and challenges, and I'm just really grateful for the people around me who have helped me get here. It’s been a team effort, and I’m proud to share this moment with them.”

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS - APRIL 21: Nelly Korda of the United States celebrates with the trophy after winning The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods on April 21, 2024 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Korda follows in the footsteps of No. 2 Lilia Vu, who won the award last year. It marks the first time that Americans have won back-to-back Player of the Year titles since Betsy King (1993) and Beth Daniel (1994).

Players accrue points in the POY race for top-10 finishes only. Korda has nine top-10s in 14 starts this season. Ayaka Furue had to win last week's Toto Japan Classic and then sweep all remaining events for a chance to tie Korda.

Korda, the 2024 Chevron Championship winner, also clinched the Rolex Annika Major Award after her runner-up finish to Lydia Ko at the AIG Women’s British Open. She will accept both honors on Nov. 20 at the Rolex LPGA Awards ceremony during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

Korda hasn’t played since the Kroger Queen City Championship in September, withdrawing from the tour’s fall Asian swing with a minor neck injury. She was cleared by her doctor to begin practicing last week, posting the update on her social media accounts.

She’s scheduled to compete next at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida, Nov. 14-17, where she’s a two-time winner. Korda will then conclude her eighth official LPGA season at the CME before playing in two more unofficial events – the Grant Thornton Invitational and PNC Championship – in December.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Nelly Korda earns first LPGA Player of the Year title with three events remaining