Nelly Korda came off the course beaming alongside her father Petr at 2024 PNC Championship

Nelly Korda and her father Petr Korda walk the 14th hole during the first round of the 2024 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda’s short offseason plans include dogsledding. She loves the mountains and snow but can’t ski like she did as a kid.

“I'm already fragile enough,” she noted.

Top-ranked Korda came off the course at the 2024 PNC Championship beaming alongside her father Petr. It’s late in the year and close to Christmas, but they love this event. Petr enjoys the time inside the ropes with his youngest daughter, whose historic 2024 season include seven victories. Team Korda took a share of eighth in their fourth appearance at the PNC thanks a second-round 61 in the scramble format.

“I mean, it's just the way – how much you improve year by year and the way she is approaching the game, and also how much she is appreciated by the men, these competitors,” said Petr of his biggest takeaways. “That was phenomenal.”

Nelly Korda walks from the first tee during the second round of the 2024 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

After a short time away in the snow, Korda will get back to work to prep for the first two events of 2025 in Florida, including a stop in her hometown of Bradenton, Florida, where she’ll defend. The LPGA season gets underway Jan. 30 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando.

She’ll then once again skip the Asian swing, three events total, before resuming her schedule in March. Korda won six of her seven titles in 2024 in the first half of the season.

“Golf and sports, it's so funny, you're kind of always looking at what's next,” said Korda. “It's hard to reminisce about what has happened because you're always trying to improve on what you want to do.

“But when you get a little bit of an offseason, you get a little time away, sometimes I catch myself watching highlights but most of the time I just try not to think about golf, and then have a fresh mind and see where, you know, next year takes me. I don't try to, you know, compare my seasons. It's very easy to do that. I'm super proud of myself and my entire team of what we accomplished this year and what we went through, but next year I always look at as a clean slate and I'm hungry for more.”

PNC Championship 2024 final leaderboard

Pos Team Total 1 Team Langer -28 2 Team Woods -28 T3 Team Duval -23 T3 Team Harrington -23 T3 Team Singh -23 6 Team Lehman -22 7 Team Stricker -21 T8 Team Korda -20 T8 Team Daly -20 T8 Team Cink -20 11 Team Annika -19 T12 Team Leonard -18 T12 Team Kuchar -18 14 Team O'Meara -15 T15 Team Couples -14 T15 Team Trevino -14 17 Team Immelman -13 18 Team Faldo -12 19 Team Player -10 20 Team Price -8

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Nelly Korda, dad Petr had a blast at PNC Championship 2024