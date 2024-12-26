Nebraska beats Oregon State 78-66 to clinch the championship of the Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU (AP) — Brice Williams scored 11 of his 25 points in the final six minutes and Nebraska closed on a 6-0 run to beat Oregon State 78-66 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Nebraska claimed its first tournament title since winning the San Juan Shootout in 2000 when the Cornhuskers won three games by a total of four points. Fred Hoiberg also became the first coach to win multiple Diamond Head Classic titles, including his Iowa State squad in 2013.

After Oregon State tied it at 51-all with 10:20 to go, Nebraska used a 10-2 run to take control as the Beavers went five-plus minutes without a field goal. The Cornhuskers' lead didn't drop below four points the rest of the way.

Berke Buyuktuncel banked in a 3-pointer with 1:51 left to extend Nebraska's lead to 72-63.

Buyuktuncel finished with 16 points and three 3-pointers, and Juwan Gary added 14 for Nebraska (10-2).

Nate Kingz scored 19 points and Damarco Minor added 16 for Oregon State (10-3).

Williams scored 10 points in the first half to help Nebraska take a 34-33 lead at the break. The Cornhuskers shot 50% from the field, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half.

It was the second straight year Nebraska and Oregon State met at a neutral site, with last year's game being played in South Dakota.

Nebraska returns home to play Southern on Monday, when Oregon State hosts Portland.

The Associated Press