Here are NCHSAA baseball, softball regional and third round girls soccer schedules
Here are the pairings for the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball, softball and girls soccer playoffs.

NCHSAA baseball
CLASS 4A
Monday’s quarterfinal
EAST
Cardinal Gibbons (14-13) at Wake Forest (23-3), game suspended in second inning, with Cardinal Gibbons ahead 1-0
Regional finals (best-of-three)
WEST
Charlotte Catholic (23-8) vs. T.C. Roberson (24-4)
Game 1 at Roberson, Tuesday at 6:30
Game 2 at Catholic (Jack Hughes Park in Pineville), Thursday at 7:30
Game 3, if necessary, at Roberson, Saturday at 6:30
EAST
Ashley (24-3) vs. Cardinal Gibbons/Wake Forest
Game 1, TBD
Game 2, TBD
Game 3, if necessary, TBD
CLASS 3A
WEST
East Rowan (30-1) vs. Tuscola (21-5)
Game 1 at East Rowan, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game 2 at Tuscola, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, Friday at 7 p.m. at East Rowan
EAST
Terry Sanford (26-5) vs. South Central (21-4)
Game 1 at Sanford, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Game 2 at South Central, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, at Terry Sanford, Saturday, 3 p.m.
CLASS 2A
WEST
East Rutherford (26-1) vs. Burns (29-0)
Game 1 at East Rutherford, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game 2 at Wednesday at Burns, 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary at Burns, Saturday, time TBD
EAST
Greene Central (25-0) vs. Whiteville (23-1)
Game 1 at Greene Central, Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game 2 at Whiteville Thursday at 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, Friday at Greene Central at 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
WEST
Mount Airy (25-1) vs. Uwharrie Charter (24-5)
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
EAST
East Wake Academy (17-4) vs. Pinetown Northside (20-5)
Game 1 at Northside Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Game 2 at East Wake,Thursday at 6 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, at Northside, Saturday, time TBD
NCHSAA softball
CLASS 4A
Monday’s quarterfinal
Northwest Guilford at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
WEST
Weddington (19-3) vs. Northwest Guilford/South Caldwell
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
EAST
Garner (24-1) vs. Wake Forest (17-6)
Game 1 at Garner, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2 at Wake Forest, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, at Garner, Saturday, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Monday’s quarterfinal
Piedmont at Oak Grove, Monday, 5 p.m.
WEST
Kings Mountain (22-0) vs. Piedmont/Oak Grove
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3 TBD
EAST
South Central (18-5) vs. South Brunswick (23-4)
Game 1 at South Brunswick, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2 at South Central, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Friday’s quarterfinals
WEST
North Stanly (19-3) vs. Southwestern Randolph (19-6)
Game 1 at North Stanly, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Game 2 at SW Randolph, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Game 3, if necessary, at North Stanly, Saturday, 6 p.m.
EAST
Martin County (25-2) vs. Midway (19-3)
Game 1 at Midway, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2 at Martin County, Thursday, 6
Game 3, if necessary, at Midway, Saturday, 7 p.m.
CLASS 1A
WEST
Robbinsville (24-2) vs. East Wilkes (25-3)
Game 1 at East Wilkes, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Game 2 at Robbinsville, Thursday, 6 p..m
Game 3, if necessary, at East Wilkes, Saturday, 6 p.m.
EAST
Monday’s quarterfinal
Roxboro at Vance Charter, Monday, 5 p.m.
Pinetown Northside (19-4) vs. Roxboro Community/Vance Charter
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Girls Soccer
CLASS 4A
Monday’s third round
Mooresville (16-3-2) at Watauga (17-2-1), 6
Charlotte Catholic (18-4-2) at Asheville (17-3-2), 7
Marvin Ridge (11-4-5) at West Forsyth (17-3-1), 6:30
Myers Park (10-7-1) at Hough (22-1-1), 7
EAST
Middle Creek (10-9-2) at Ashley (20-0-2)
Cardinal Gibbons (16-3-2) at Holly Springs (16-1-1), 6:30
Hoggard (18-3-2) at Chapel Hill (20-1-1)
Enloe (13-7-2) at Heritage (14-5-4)
CLASS 3A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Atkins (18-7-1) at Hibriten (19-0-2), 6:30
Hickory (21-3-1) at South Point (15-2-2)
Lake Norman Charter (19-2-2) at West Henderson (21-1), 6:30
A.C. Reynolds (18-6) at North Davidson (19-2), 7
EAST
Cape Fear (20-4-1) at Western Alamance (20-0-2), 6
Dixon (16-3-2) at Hunt (17-4-1), 6:30
J.H. Rose (15-4-1) at Fike (19-0-1)
West Carteret (15-3-5) at Jacksonville (16-1-4), 6
CLASS 2A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Bandys (19-2) at Pine Lake Prep (17-1-1), 6:30
Brevard (19-2-2) at West Davidson (21-0-1), 6
Wheatmore (15-4) at Wilkes Central (18-3), 6
C.D. Owen (8-6-3) at Hendersonville (15-2-1)
EAST
Heide Trask (17-5-1) at Franklin Academy (21-2), 5:30
East Duplin (17-5-2) at Seaforth (21-1-1), 7
N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (15-4) at Roanoke Rapids (15-2-1)
Clinton (15-10) at Manteo (16-2-1), 5
CLASS 1A
Monday’s third round
WEST
Union Academy (17-3) at Mountain Island Charter (17-3)
Christ the King (15-3) at Bishop McGuinness (15-3-1), 6
Bradford Prep (7-9) at Uwharrie Charter (15-5), 6
Thomas Jefferson Academy (13-3) at Polk County (13-4-3), 6
EAST
Eno River Academy (16-6) at Voyager Academy (15-2), 6
Falls Lake Academy (15-6) at Hobbton (19-2), 6
Roxboro Community/East Bladen at Lejeune (15-4), 7
East Wake Academy (10-7) at Woods Charter (19-4-1), 6