NCAA women's volleyball: How top-seeded Pitt, Louisville, Nebraska and Penn State reached the Final Four

The women’s volleyball national semifinal field is set. In what will end up being two conference rematches, Penn State will play Nebraska, while Pittsburgh will face Louisville. All four teams were top seeds, and the home-court advantage worked in their favor as they each won their region. Each team had its own kind of bumpy road to the Yum Center in Louisville, so let's review how they got here ahead of Friday's Final Four.

Pittsburgh Panthers

With just one loss in the regular season and a No. 1 overall ranking heading into the tournament, the expectations were high for Pittsburgh, but the Panthers have exceeded all expectations. Against Oregon, they were tested, but showed their mettle in front of a home crowd. That win opened the door for the Panthers to sweep Kentucky in the regional final to earn a trip to Louisville. Their next goal? Beating Louisville for the third time this season and winning the school’s first-ever national championship in volleyball.

Who did they beat along the way?

Morehead State (3-0)

Oklahoma (3-0)

Oregon (3-2)

Kentucky (3-0)

What stands out about them?

The Panthers can serve, averaging 1.97 aces per set. That ranks them 10th overall in the country, and tops among the four remaining teams in the tournament. Olivia Babcock is second in the NCAA with .65 aces per set.

They are also a very adaptable team. When Babcock struggled at the service line, Panthers coach Dan Fisher rotated her out of serving. She focused on other ways to score, and had 13 kills in the win over Kentucky. Babcock was named the region’s Most Outstanding Player because she was put in a position where she could thrive.

Who is the key player to watch?

Bre Kelley: With Louisville’s potent offense, defense will be key. Kelley is one of the best middle blockers in the country. She is ranked fifth in the country with 1.54 blocks per set, and the Panthers will need her at the top of her game to win the semifinal matchup.

Louisville Cardinals

The NCAA semifinals and finals are happening at Yum Center in Louisville, and it's not just the home city for the Cardinals — it’s where they had some of their biggest wins of the season, including victories over Wisconsin, Creighton and Kentucky. They will likely have a large and loud crowd on their side when they face Pittsburgh for the third time this season.

Who did they beat along the way?

Chicago State (3-0)

Northern Iowa (3-2)

Purdue (3-0)

Stanford (3-1)

What stands out about them?

Watching Louisville play, you get the feeling that they have unbreakable plans set for after the match. They’re quick and aggressive, and they are always on the move. That makes it difficult to catch them out of position.

And do not underestimate their defense. Louisville leads the nation in blocks per set with 3.18. With 6-foot-4 Phekran Kong and 6-foot-6 Cara Cresse, they have the size to stop opponents' rallies quickly.

Who is the key player to watch?

Anna DeBeer: A native of Louisville, DeBeer will be playing for her hometown school to win a championship in an arena that’s just a short drive from where she went to high school. Her drive to win a championship at home was apparent in how she played in the regional semifinal and final. DeBeer had 15 kills in each game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Cornhuskers ended the regular season ranked third by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, and they showed why they deserved that ranking throughout the tournament. In Nebraska’s four wins to get to the national semifinal, the Cornhuskers dropped only one set. Now, their focus turns to winning what would be Nebraska’s sixth national title in volleyball, and their first since 2017.

Who did they beat along the way?

Florida A&M (3-0)

Miami (3-0)

Dayton (3-1)

Wisconsin (3-0)

What stands out about them?

First, you have to love Nebraska’s defense. With players like 6-foot-5 Taylor Landfair and 6-foot-4 Rebekah Allick leading the way, the Cornhuskers are averaging 2.75 blocks per set. They frustrated opponents through the tournament who struggled to get past the wall Nebraska creates at the net.

The Cornhuskers' ability to stay calm and fight on, even when struggling, was also key. When Wisconsin fought back in the first set to tie up Nebraska at set point, they focused, and Lexi Rodriguez and Landfair teamed up to find the kill. Wisconsin again jumped out early in the third set, and led 15-11. Nebraska continued to play its game, and won the final set 25-21.

Who is the key player to watch?

Harper Murray: After Texas beat Nebraska for the national championship in 2023, Murray, then a freshman, predicted that she and her teammates would win the next three national championships. Thanks to her outstanding play, Murray is two wins away from part of her prediction coming true. She had nine kills in the win over Wisconsin, and just has an ability to be everywhere on the court. Murray isn’t afraid to run off the court to keep a rally alive, and can be a huge asset while serving, as she scored four aces against Dayton.

The Nittany Lions are headed to Louisville for the @NCAAVolleyball Final Four 🤩🦁#B1GVolleyball x @PennStateVBALL pic.twitter.com/DVPx7jGawe — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) December 16, 2024

Penn State Nittany Lions

Few teams have faced the kind of adversity Penn State has. In September, their coach, Katie Schumacher-Cawley, was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has continued to coach while receiving treatment, and her team has been with her every step of the way. They put together a 29-2 record and a No. 2 ranking during the regular season. Their next stop is playing conference foe Nebraska in the national semifinal. Schumacher-Cawley was on the first Penn State team to win a national championship in 1999. Now, she and her team want to add to the school’s seven volleyball national titles.

Who did they beat along the way?

Delaware State (3-0)

North Carolina (3-1)

Marquette (3-1)

Creighton (3-2)

What stands out about them?

Penn State has demonstrated an elite ability to weather whatever adversity is thrown its way. Creighton won the second set in the regional final, 25-16. Marquette prevented Penn State’s sweep in the regional semifinal with a tight 26-24 win in the third set. Both times, Penn State showed their grit in how they responded. They were able to adjust on the fly and respond.

Who is the key player to watch?

Jess Mruzik: The 6-foot-1 outside hitter can seemingly fly, and that can result in some terrifying moments for her opponents. She had 20 kills in the win over Creighton, including an emphatic hit to secure the third set for Penn State. Over the season, she’s averaged 4.22 kills per set. Mruzik has the ability to take a match over, and she showed it in the regional final.

NCAA women's volleyball Final Four

Date: Thursday, December 19

Channel: ESPN

Semifinal 1: Pittsburgh vs. Louisville, 6:30 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2: Penn State vs. Nebraska, 30 mins after first semifinal