NCAA women's volleyball announcers: Who's calling Louisville vs. Penn State on ABC?

charles curtis
·1 min read
Sideline reporter Katie George looks on prior to the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. (Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)
We're down to just two teams left in the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: it's Louisville -- who beat Pittsburgh in the semis -- against Penn State, who defeated Nebraska to get to the title game.

The action will all take place on ABC on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and if you're watching, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast?

Fear not! We have answers!

That would be Courtney Lyle on play-by-play, Holly McPeak and Kate George are there as analysts, and you'll hear from ex-volleyball star Madison Fitzpatrick as the sideline reporter.

Enjoy the thrilling final matchup!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NCAA women's volleyball announcers: Who's calling Louisville vs. Penn State on ABC?