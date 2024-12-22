Sideline reporter Katie George looks on prior to the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas Longhorns at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Texas won 20-10. (Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images)

We're down to just two teams left in the 2024 NCAA women's volleyball tournament: it's Louisville -- who beat Pittsburgh in the semis -- against Penn State, who defeated Nebraska to get to the title game.

The action will all take place on ABC on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, and if you're watching, you might be wondering: who are those voices you're hearing on the broadcast?

Fear not! We have answers!

That would be Courtney Lyle on play-by-play, Holly McPeak and Kate George are there as analysts, and you'll hear from ex-volleyball star Madison Fitzpatrick as the sideline reporter.

Enjoy the thrilling final matchup!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: NCAA women's volleyball announcers: Who's calling Louisville vs. Penn State on ABC?