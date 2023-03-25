NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Notre Dame how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates

Maryland guard Diamond Miller works the floor during the NCAA women's tournament. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 2-seeded Maryland and No. 3 Notre Dame tip things off with a matinee game. Notre Dame is without Olivia Miles, who is out for the remainder of the season with a right knee injury.

How to watch

Who: No. 2 seed Maryland vs. No. 3 seed Notre Dame

When: 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday

TV: ESPN

Region: Greenville 1

Follow Maryland-Notre Dame in the Sweet 16

