NCAA tournament Sweet 16: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Notre Dame how to watch, TV, tipoff time, live updates
The NCAA women's tournament Sweet 16 continues Saturday at two regional sites: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle, with four games. No. 2-seeded Maryland and No. 3 Notre Dame tip things off with a matinee game. Notre Dame is without Olivia Miles, who is out for the remainder of the season with a right knee injury.
How to watch
Who: No. 2 seed Maryland vs. No. 3 seed Notre Dame
When: 11:30 a.m. ET Saturday
TV: ESPN
Region: Greenville 1
Follow Maryland-Notre Dame in the Sweet 16
More on the NCAA tournament
How Caitlin Clark's 10 career triple-doubles rank in NCAA history
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and the National Player of the Year debate
Is there a team that can keep South Carolina from a repeat championship?
Dawn Staley's Cheyney jersey 'means a lot' to coach Alishia Mosley's team
Even without a Caitlin Clark career day, Iowa's defense could portend title run
Ole Miss' 'gritty' defense sends No. 1 Stanford home in historic early exit
Why top seeds are more vulnerable in women's NCAA tournament as parity grows
Re-ranking the women's Sweet 16 from South Carolina to teams with toughest road to title
Villanova's Maddy Siegrist leaving her mark through record books and leadership
Angel Reese, Cavinder twins highlight success of transfer portal in Elite Eight run